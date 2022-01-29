When individuals consider getting into farming, it’s usually the production side of agriculture that draws them in. Raising livestock and growing crops, vegetables or fruits to feed our communities are extremely rewarding aspects of farming.
There is a great deal of satisfaction from using our minds and hands to aid in growing the “fruit of the land.”
However, unless you enter farming with unlimited wealth, you must consider the financial side of the business.
For a farm to be sustainable over time, it must show a profit, an ability to cash flow, and be gaining value (net worth or equity). Michigan State University Extension’s Farm Business Management Team recognizes these needs and wants to help current and potential farm owners grow in their understanding of these areas of farm management.
The Beginning Farmers DEMaND webinar series offers aid to new decision-makers in understanding basic components of managing a farm. Whether you’re taking on new responsibilities or starting a new farm business, this series will have something for you.
Consisting of five weekly sessions that began on Jan. 12, 2022, topics include:
- Simple accounting and recordkeeping
- Financial statements
- Farm financial analysis
- Introduction to taxes
- Panel discussion with industry experts
Three of these sessions have been completed, and the recorded webinars can be found at: https://www.canr.msu.edu/farm_management/DEMaND-Series/demand-webinar-series.
Session one featured Florencia Colella covering the types of information that should be tracked with farm records and best practices in tracking them.
Session two featured Frank Wardynski covering balance sheets, cash flow statements, and how farm records are used to create these two important documents.
In Session three, Roger Betz and Stan Moore spoke about farm financial analysis. Doing a thorough review of a business’s financial performance is something that more farmers need to be doing, especially in our current volatile times.
The extra infusion of government aid during covid, wildly fluctuating market and input prices, and supply chain issues make a yearly farm financial analysis even more important.
Three key areas that we look at in a business’s financial performance are: Is the business making money? Is cash flow working? And is net worth going up?
In order to determine if the business is making money (profit), we create an accrual Net Farm Income statement. We do this by utilizing beginning and ending balance sheets to “accrualize” the cash flow statement.
This means that profits we experienced in 2021 only came from income and expenses that are tied to crops, fruit, or vegetables produced and livestock raised in that year.
From this net farm income, we can look at whether we are getting a good return for investments we’ve made in the business.
To reveal if Cash Flow is working, we examine whether sources of cash meet all the cash demands, including scheduled debt payments. How much room is there left for risk or errors? If there are cash flow problems, what are their causes and what can we do to fix them?
Finally, Betz and Moore covered the key financial measurement of Net Worth Change.
Over time, this financial measurement answers the most important question, that of whether a farm’s net worth improves over time.
The factors that can cause net worth to change also were discussed in this session, including retained earnings, capital contributions and capital withdrawals.
Once farmers know these “Big Three” financial measurements, they can begin to use these and other financial ratios to look at their own strengths and weaknesses. They can also compare themselves to other farms and look for areas to improve on.
Two sessions remain for the webinar series, including:
- Week 4: Feb. 2, 2022 — Introduction to Taxes
When is revenue considered income versus capital gains? What is depreciation and what questions does it set up after capital purchases? Answers to these questions and more will be offered in an overview and introduction to tax concepts by Corey Clark.
- Week 5: Feb. 9, 2022 — Panel Discussion with Industry Experts
How significant are these topics to my farm and the industry? Jon LaPorte will host a discussion on the importance of topics presented in earlier sessions with David Russ from USDA’s Farm Service Agency, Cindy Birchmeier from GreenStone Farm Credit Services, and Larry Borton from MSU’s Income Tax School.
The program is free to anyone.
To register for the Beginning Farmers DEMaND Webinar Series, visit: https://events.anr.msu.edu/demandbeginningfarmers/.
For more information, contact Jon LaPorte at laportej@msu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.