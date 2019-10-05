Many people enjoy the fall season and appreciate this time of year with its colorful leaves, pumpkins and sweaters.
However, many in northern Michigan also associate fall with fruit flies. Fruit fly populations begin to build in summer, and if temperatures remain warm, they are swarming people in their homes at this time of year. Not one glass of wine can remain uncapped without the fear of infestation by the fruit fly masses.
As mentioned in past Record Eagle Ag Forums, we have a newer invasive insect pest that is a fruit fly.
Spotted wing drosophila (SWD) has plagued cherry, blueberry and raspberry farmers since it was discovered in Michigan in 2010. SWD is a fruit fly from Asia, and it has been an increasingly difficult pest to control in soft-fleshed fruits.
This fruit fly is related to our native fruit flies, but it has a special ovipositor (egg-laying device).
Female SWD have a serrated ovipositor that can literally saw into fruit, even fruit that is unripe.
This unique characteristic makes this pest even more problematic than our native fruit flies that only attack ripe or overripe fruit.
However, SWD do have something in common with our native fruit flies: reproduction time.
Unfortunately for cherry growers and wine drinkers, fruit flies can reproduce very quickly. They can go through one generation every seven days under optimal conditions.
This fall has been warm and wet, which are ideal for both SWD and native fruit flies to complete generations in a very short timeframe. This reproductive capacity is the reason why we have so many fruit flies in our houses at this time of year.
The life cycle of a fruit fly is quite amazing and fast, which is why scientists conduct genetic studies on Drosophila species.
Drosophila melanogaster has been extensively studied for over a century as a model organism for genetic testing.
It also has many characteristics which make it an ideal organism for the study of animal development and behavior, neurobiology, and human genetic diseases and conditions.
All fruit flies have a similar life cycle. Males and females mate, and females can lay up to 300 eggs.
In the case of SWD, these females lay eggs into fruit, and the larvae can hatch in three hours and up to two days. The larvae develop inside the fruit, and complete three instars (or stages of development) before they pupate.
The pupal stage can be as short as three days, and the adult flies can live up to 60 days. They can complete one generation in seven days at 77 degrees.
The other thing that SWD and native fruit flies have in common is that there is no “perfect” trap to capture 100 percent of the fruit flies. Researchers in Michigan and around the world have been working to develop a reliable trap for SWD to inform growers when SWD are flying and to estimate their population size.
Despite all of this, researchers have not found an unfailing trap. The same situation is true for catching fruit flies in your home.
Many people have tried apple cider vinegar in a container with plastic wrap with holes covering the top with limited success.
The trap will catch some of the flies in the kitchen, but with huge populations at this time of year, the traps are not very effective.
The unfortunate message is that both the invasive SWD pest and native fruit flies are hard to stop.
Researchers are working to find solutions, but for now, you will just have to cover your wine glass and wait for a hard frost to wipe out the flies for the season.
