Together as a community, state, country, and world, we are facing some truly trying times. So many people from all walks of life, all across the globe are being affected by the devastating impacts of COVID-19.
Our current circumstances have amplified our recognition and appreciation of the critical importance of so many different jobs, industries, systems — and neighbor-to-neighbor kindness and care.
One system under intense focus during this crisis is our regional food system — which incorporates farming, food production and processing, and food markets of all types including co-ops, grocery stores and farmers markets. The coronavirus crisis sheds additional light on critical issues of food access, security and equity. Many of us, now more than ever, are thinking about where and how we get our food, supporting our local businesses and farms, and the importance of helping others secure food.
We’ve heard many stories of people rallying together to provide assistance, resources, tools, and support to their neighbors, communities, and beyond. This has brought warmth and inspiration to my heart, as I’m sure it has for many others.
From the living room concerts coming live over the internet from our favorite musicians spreading joy and comfort to the volunteers and school staff providing curbside meals for students and their families.
One example of community resilience is the Local Food Relief Fund, led by the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities and in partnership with the Northwest Food Coalition, Food Rescue, and the Manna Food Project. The fund set out to raise $30,000 for these partners to purchase local food from farmers and producers and distribute that food to area food pantries and meal sites. Ultimately, over $130,000 was raised in one week and donations are still coming in.
Here in our northwest Michigan community, a group of citizens and neighbors are seeking to identify, encourage, and support people who want to grow their own food plants for themselves.
We are calling this effort the Victory Growers Initiative, a concept similar to the Victory Gardens that were created during World Wars I and II.
We believe that there is tremendous potential to grow more food right here in northwest Michigan through our combined individual efforts. Those who are willing and able will be supported to donate foods that are in high demand and in short supply for emergency food assistance programs right now.
The goal of this initiative is to help connect people who wish to grow food with resources offered by others willing to share garden resources such as land for gardening, seeds, starts, indoor growing supplies, tools, soil amendments, etc.
Regardless of whether or not you have gardening experience, tools, land or resources, we invite all those wishing to grow food plants to participate, whether it be a few plants in your home, a garden plot in your yard, or sharing land space with others.
This effort encourages and will seek to foster generosity and unconditional sharing. In other words “receive freely what you need and give abundantly as you are able.”
The organizers acknowledge that many people have done as much as they are able to help in this time of need already, and we simply want to help maximize the food-growing potential for everyone who is interested in this moment.
As a result of these efforts, we hope that folks will develop a longtime love for food growing, as well as some satisfaction and sustenance from the food grown this year.
If you are planning to grow food plants for yourself (and possibly to share with others) please respond to our Victory Grower sign-up form by visiting https://bit.ly/victorygrowerNWMI.
If you are interested and able to share garden materials and other assistance (seeds, plant starts, indoor growing supplies, tools, soil amendments, land for gardening, etc.) please respond to our garden asset form at https://bit.ly/gardenassetsNWMI.
For additional information on beginning gardening, the Leelanau County MSU Extension Home Horticulture page (https://www.canr.msu.edu/leelanau/home_horticulture) is being developed into a launchpad for beginning gardeners with resources like how to get a soil test, a simple food garden plan, and a link to the Gardening in MI website.
