The path to becoming a Michigan State University Extension Master Gardener volunteer just got an upgrade.
This year marks 45 years since the first MSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program came to Michigan, starting in a Wayne County Extension office.
Today, the volunteer program provides access to world-class horticulture education in counties across Michigan. MSU Extension Master Gardener volunteers donate their time to educate others, improve quality of life and food security, protect our natural resources and empower youth.
In the Grand Traverse region last year, MSU Extension Master Gardener volunteers worked 7,500 hours on more than 70 projects with local partners across the region.
Now, becoming an MSU Extension Master Gardener is easier than ever. The first step is to complete MSU Extension’s new online horticulture class Foundations of Gardening. This is a 10-week online course that will provide participants with in-depth practical knowledge based on the latest horticultural research.
Topics include plant biology, soils, propagation, entomology, plant disease and pest management, flowers, trees and shrubs, fruits and vegetables and environmental gardening. The weekly lessons include self-paced online modules and live virtual lectures with experts in the field. To learn more about Foundations of Gardening and how to register, visit https://www.canr.msu.edu/courses/foundations-of-gardening. The course will begin in April, with live virtual sessions from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday evenings.
Following the successful completion of Foundations of Gardening, individuals who would like to become MSU Extension Master Gardener volunteers can proceed to enroll in the MSU Extension Volunteer Screening Process and the MSU Extension Volunteer Onboarding Course.
The final item in the path to MSU Extension Master Gardener certification is the completion of 40 volunteer hours on an MSU-approved project. There are many longstanding volunteer projects in the region to choose from. MSU Extension Master Gardener volunteers work with community partners to identify the needs of local community members and provide horticulture education to fit those needs.
One example in the area is the collaborative work of the Grand Traverse Conservation District, the Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan and MSU Extension to maintain native plant landscaping and educational programming at the Boardman River Nature Center. Another local example is MSU Extension Master Gardeners who work with the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy to provide education at the Maple Bay Farm food and pollinator gardens in Williamsburg.
Volunteers can get involved at a variety of garden spaces in Traverse City that are designed and maintained by MSU Extension volunteers and used to educate visitors about the importance of pollinators: Traverse City’s Hull Park garden, Clinch Park garden, and (in collaboration with the Downtown Development Authority) the Front Street pollinator planters and citizen science project.
There also are several opportunities for volunteers who are interested in providing horticulture education to local youth. MSU Extension Master Gardener volunteers collaborate with Northwest Education Services, local school districts, the Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden and others to bring quality horticulture opportunities to young people across the region.
To learn more about how to get involved with the MSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program in the Grand Traverse region, contact MSU Extension at waltonn2@msu.edu or 231-256-9888. Learn more by visiting msue.msu.edu or by visiting the website for the Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan (mganm.org).
