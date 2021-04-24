With prolonged cold weather in the region recently, it is hard to believe that spring is here, and tree fruits are on track to bloom a few weeks ahead of “normal.” Michiganders often chuckle when someone refers to Michigan’s weather as “normal” because of its notorious unpredictability.
But how often do we stop to consider how our temperamental climate impacts the “normal” development of plants like our beloved fruit crops? Furthermore, what do we — in the intersecting realms of climate, biology and agriculture — consider “normal”?
Understanding how temperature influences plant development is a first step to conceptualizing a “normal” growing season. Environmental temperatures need to be within a certain range for plants to undergo biological reactions necessary for growth and development. Minimum temperature thresholds need to be met or exceeded for growth to occur, and temperatures that exceed a maximum threshold can result in inhibition or no change in the rate of growth.
Through science, researchers have identified lower and upper temperature thresholds for many organisms, including tree fruits. We use this information in concert with weather observations to predict when a specific plant will be at a particular stage of development.
Observed daily maximum and minimum temperatures are plugged into a mathematical formula to calculate degree days or heat units that help us estimate the growth of temperature-dependent organisms. The accumulation of degree days is known as growing degree days (GDD), and monitoring GDD is a relatively accurate way to estimate the development of crops and the pests that attack them.
There are a couple ways to calculate degree days, but the simplest is the averaging method as follows: for a single day, add the daily maximum and minimum temperature for that day and divide by two to get the average daily temperature. Then, subtract the base temperature for an organism’s development from the average daily temperature.
The base temperature is the minimum temperature at which a particular organism can develop, and this base can vary for different organisms. Bases of 42 degrees Fahrenheit for cold climate plants is commonly used.
Note that negative values resulting from this calculation are considered zero. Additionally, if the maximum temperature threshold for a specific plant is known, the maximum daily temperature used in the formula should not exceed this maximum temperature.
Daily degree day totals over a period of time are summed to result in the GDD for that timeframe. The GDD for this period can be compared to historical GDD records to give us a relative understanding of where the current season’s GDDs stand in comparison to “normal” or the average(s) of previous observations.
In short, “normal” is relative to what we have experienced in the past. This spring, we tallied up more GDDs than usual during a few warm days in March and April that allowed fruit trees to kick off development ahead of “normal.” The recent cooler weather with temperatures below the base 42 degrees Fahrenheit mark for plant development has slowed fruit tree progress.
The forecast is calling for warmer weather ahead, which will favor faster tree development, and hopefully, bring good weather for our pollinators during bloom. Join us in sending positive thoughts to growers for consistent warm and frost-free conditions for the duration of this spring season!
