By Esmaeil Nasrollahiazar
As an agricultural product, grapes and the production of wine have been deemed essential for our state’s economy.
The Michigan grape and wine industry has increased exponentially over the past decade, and it is responsible for more than $5.4 billion of the state’s economic impact, including over $426 million paid in state and local taxes, according to the 2017 statewide economic impact studies. Despite the growth in this industry, there are still challenges to consistently producing high-quality grapes.
Last year, Michigan State University Extension (MSUE) evaluated the challenges and needs of the industry and, in collaboration with industry members, came up with the idea that we needed an annual conference to focus on one of the challenges and provide some solutions for it.
The Michigan State University Extension is happy to announce a new conference it will be hosting for the state’s wine and grape industry. Dirt to Glass 2022: Elevating Michigan Wine from the Ground Up is the first of its kind in Michigan and this year it will take place in Traverse City on Aug. 25-26.
Our goal is to connect growers and producers from around the state each year and provide information to support the Michigan grape and wine industry in understanding the critical relationship between better farming and world class wine.
Each year, based on the results of an annual educational needs assessment survey, Dirt to Glass will choose a specific area in that cycle and invite highly recognized scientists and speakers to discuss the topic in great detail. This year’s conference will focus on soil identification, health and fertility, which are all crucial in the production of quality grapes and wines.
Our fabulous lineup of speakers includes Doug Frost, Dr. Kevin Pogue, Dr. Bruno Basso, Madeline Triffon, Amanda Danielson, Diego Barison, Christie Lee Apple and Dr. Paolo Sabbatini. There will also be instructive Riesling and Pinot Noir wine tasting panels that will demonstrate the impact of soil and farming on a finished wine through the lens of two well-known varieties. The wine will be sourced from iconic growing regions for these grapes.
The rich programming of the first day will provide a comprehensive exploration of one of the most important aspects of wine production and the future of our industry.
Michigan State University Extension is grateful to all who are keeping the Michigan grape and wine industry moving forward and invite you to attend the 2022 Dirt to Glass Conference.
Advance registration is required. For more information and registration visit https://events.anr.msu.edu/event.cfm?eventID=F98AE1DE54D69AA63AD5AC9CC7CBFFA5D1A6C475DA017F5A5321EBD719ACF2E4
Please follow us on the social media:
https://www.instagram.com/dirt_to_glass/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/395007359246224
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.