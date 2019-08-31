By Laura Rigan
Northwest Michigan is no stranger to making national news. This region seems to make a new “Top 10” list every month.
Our local cherry farms have been getting a great deal of media attention recently, and not for good reasons. As the Wall Street Journal, along with many state and local news outlets have reported, our beloved “Cherry Capital of the World” title is at risk as local farmers face mounting challenges.
From industry and trade issues, pest and disease problems, a changing climate and increased land prices, many farmers are having to make the tough decision to stay in or cash out. “For Sale” signs in front of agricultural land seem to be popping up more and more. Since many fruit farms in our area possess highly coveted water views, developers are more than happy to convert generations-old farmland into residential development.
While farming is tough right now, it’s absolutely critical to preserve productive farmland for the future. Commodity markets will go up and down, crop trends might change, but access to high-quality farmland will always be needed. These farms give us scenic views, a good source of local jobs and food security for a growing population. Once converted to residential or another use, however, this globally unique farmland is lost forever. Concrete is the final crop.
This is why the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy has placed a strong emphasis on preserving our local farmland. Through numerous private conservation easements, critical support of Purchase of Development Rights programs and other innovative measures, we’ve helped permanently protect thousands of acres of farms throughout our five-county service area. The tools we use provide farmers a way to unlock capital without having to sell their land. With these funds, farmers can reinvest into their farm and diversify crops, pay down debt or sell their land to another farmer for a more affordable price.
While private donations have always been a major tool in our mission to protect farmland, we’ve worked hard to leverage critical public funding as well. In 2016, GTRLC was one of the recipients of a cooperative federal Regional Conservation Partnership Program grant. About $2.8 million of the $7.9 million grant is earmarked for our service area, and that money will be used to purchase and extinguish development rights on key farm parcels.
We also continue to manage Purchase of Development Rights programs in Grand Traverse County’s Acme and Peninsula Townships. These groundbreaking programs, first approved in Peninsula Township in 1994 and Acme Township in 2004, use funds generated from voter-approved millages to purchase development rights from farmers.
Voters in two Antrim County townships rejected purchase of development rights programs last month, leaving the GTRLC as the lone resource for farmland protection in those communities in the foreseeable future. Without these programs in place, private fundraising for farmland protection is critically important to allow GTRLC to aggressively pursue farmland protection projects in those areas.
In 2016, GTRLC launched a comprehensive $71.4 million campaign to ensure the land we love, including farmland, is protected. The Campaign for Generations set a goal to protect 2,000 additional acres of farmland in our five-county service area before the campaign ends in 2021. With immediate threats facing our local farmers and farmland, support is crucial to ensure our globally unique farmland remains available for farming, forever.
