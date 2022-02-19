Ever wish you could click ‘subscribe’ on local food? Well, actually — you can!
Community Supported Agriculture, more commonly known as CSA, is a business model for farms where a customer prepays for a “share” of the next season’s bounty. This model allows farmers to make the initial investments needed to start off their season, and supplies share members with the benefits — generally, a weekly allotment of the freshest possible produce.
In collaboration with the CSA Innovation Network, we’re celebrating CSA Week from February 20th-26th. This week is a great time to explore local CSA programs and sign up for the upcoming growing season!
‘Traditional’ CSAs
Though each CSA is different, a common standard for CSAs manifests as a weekly packed box of fresh produce from a single farm.
In the West side of Traverse City and Leelanau area, look to Loma Farm, 9 Bean Rows, Second Spring Farm, or Homestead Hill for great organic options.
To the East, and in Antrim county, check into Undertoe Farm in Kewadin and Providence Organic Farm of Central Lake, which has a delivery range that spans several counties.
Market CSAs
CSAs have also evolved in ways to provide more flexibility for both the customer and the farm.
For example, Coveyou Scenic Farm Market in Petoskey offers both a traditional share with a weekly box of veggies, but also an ‘Open Market’ share where you essentially prepay for what you choose to take home from the market, ensuring that your produce fits into your meal plan.
Other farms offer shares that operate as a prepaid gift card, with perks for signing early.
Check out Z&N Farm in Bear Lake, Daybreak Dreamfarm in East Jordan, or Bluebird Farm and Gardens in Empire for this prepaid ‘market style’ CSA share.
Cooperative CSAs
Cooperative CSAs bring together multiple sources of local fruit, vegetables, and more in one box.
MI Farm Co-op in Leelanau county is a cooperative of 12 different local farms, and offers not only fruit and veggies, but also bread and eggs in every box, as well as the option to add on different proteins.
Similarly, the Torch Lake Co-op in Antrim county also offers a CSA from its member farms.
There are even local companies that deliver local goods in a subscription style service, like Farm Fresh Delivery, which serves Kalkaska to Traverse City to Charlevoix, or Local Eats Delivery, which covers the more northern regions, like Mackinaw City and Petoskey.
Product-specific CSAs
Looking for something specific to ‘subscribe’ to?
For those who love cherry season, Hallstedt Homestead offers a seasonal cherry CSA, while the Farm at Cherry Hill offers subscriptions to fresh farm flowers throughout the Summer.
For those looking for sustainable proteins, Danu Hof and Up North Heritage Farm offer a CSA-like ‘club’ for stocking your freezer, with discounts and other perks for being a member. As another option, Bluestem Farm in East Jordan offers an array of specialized CSA shares — such as eggs, chicken and pork — to a traditional vegetable share.
So what are you waiting for? Join a CSA in 2022, and make a difference for you and your local food economy! You can search for CSA farms at localdifference.org/csa.
So with all of these different options for tapping into your local food network, how do you choose?
The Michigan Statewide CSA Network is hosting virtual office hours Feb. 20-26 to answer your CSA questions and get you paired up with a program in your area. Join this fair from the comfort of your home, and have an area expert match you with the best options for your family’s eating habits. Learn more at: https://www.localdifference.org/blog/its-time-to-sign-up-for-a-csa/.
Check out our top 7 tips for making the most of your CSA at https://www.localdifference.org/blog/csa-tips/.
