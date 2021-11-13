How many of us truly know where our food comes from? This fall, students enrolled in the Northwest Education Services Career Tech (formerly the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Career-Tech Center) Agriscience Program, not only found out, but led a project designed to learn the science and management of broiler chicken production.
Students were taught a variety of management skills for raising broiler chickens with the goal of entering each team’s best performing birds to be judged for quality, uniformity, care and adherence to industry standards.
“One of the most enjoyable and educational aspects of this project was getting to watch the birds grow week by week; they started out being cute and quickly developed into market-ready birds,” a student in the Career Tech Agriscience program said.
The students, led by the expertise of teachers Brian Matchett and Gabby Waterman, prepared for the project by sanitizing the barn and following safety protocols, building new pens, and setting up heating systems necessary for the arrival of day-old chickens. The hatchlings arrived to the eager students for immediate introduction to their new environment.
Each day required the students to stir the bedding, change water, check food supply and monitor the birds’ well being. This project was not only managed on school days, it required daily attention (including weekend chores) to ensure optimal conditions, which the students took in stride, often volunteering to do weekend chores to manage birds and maximize production.
Science was added to the chore aspect of the project, giving a data-based dynamic to the learning experience. For example, the students kept track of the birds’ weekly growth and adjusted the amount of protein in the feed with the objective of gaining maximum weight in time for the Michigan FFA Broiler Chicken Contest on Nov. 3.
A proud CTC parent commented, “I’m so impressed with how motivated and engaged my child is with this program — this is exactly what kids need to spark, REAL learning that’s hands on, practical, and that has long term career application. You should see how my daughter glows with enthusiasm reporting the details of each session.”
After five weeks, birds joined team representatives from both AM and PM sessions with team names including “Beef” (Mary Gregorski, Ella Sherman, and Marlen Jackson-Rangel), “Keeping up With the Karchikens” (Abigail Peterson, Amelia Monroe, and Wesley Richardson), “B-Dubs” (Alivia Farr, Payton Fewins, and Elliana Mackenzie), and “Hot Ones” (Gretchen Bott, Aaron Baker, and Lydia Afton).
The competition was held at Munsell’s Poultry Processing in Fowlerville. The students selected as team representatives took five birds, previously chosen by the team, to be processed and judged during the competition.
The representatives witnessed the professional facility and staff processing the broilers from start to finish, then proceeded to the judging portion.
In class, the students learned what the industry looks for in quality-raised broiler chickens — and then used these skills to decide on the three birds that were best representatives of their pen. A judge then decided how close these birds were to the industry standard and asked a few questions on how they were raised.
After the contest was complete, the students waited a couple days to learn the results of the contest. The scoring was based on the documentation, diagrams, graphs, and weights of the broilers.
“I thought it was a really cool experience,” team member Gregorski said. “I grew up raising broiler chickens, but I never actually experienced the processing portion of raising a chicken. Walking through all the steps of processing a chicken was a really cool visual experience and I really want to do it again in the future.”
The Northwest Education Services Agriscience Program is proud to announce the placings of our broiler chicken contest with “B-Dubs” winning 2nd place, naming them the State Runner up in the 2021 Michigan FFA Broiler Chicken contest, “Beef” taking 4th place, “Keeping up with Karchickens” in 15th place and “Hot Ones” coming out at 57th out of 141 total teams that had competed.
This placed the Northwest Education Services Agriscience Program in the top 50th percentile overall for the competition. A proud accomplishment for all of our students!
