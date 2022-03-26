Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off as a few snow showers this afternoon along with windy conditions. High 28F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.