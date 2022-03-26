After competing at the district level on Feb. 9 at Northwest Education Services Career Tech, and moving on to regionals hosted at Ogemaw Heights Feb. 16, the North Ed FFA chapter was ready to compete and participate alongside 135 chapters across the state at the 94th Annual Michigan FFA State Convention at Michigan State University, March 9-11.
The three-day FFA Convention began Wednesday with a number of events, ranging from job interviews to public speaking and demonstrations.
Instructor Brian Matchett explained that the purpose of the leadership competitions is to get students who might not thrive at public speaking to challenge themselves and grow from mistakes.
“Communication and public speaking skills are important for every sector of the agricultural industry; I believe that Leadership contests are beneficial for the growth of students as they prepare for careers in the area,” he said.
Students in attendance at the state convention not only competed, but also received awards for their academic achievements. Bella Wolf and Mira Warren received their state degrees. Alumni Grace Robinson participating in the FFA state band, performing at the Wharton Center and closing ceremonies.
“It was great to get to meet people who have similar interests as I do, it was also the biggest band I have ever performed with, I would definitely encourage anyone who is interested to participate next year,” Robinson said.
Abigail Petersen moved on to the state level competition for Extemporaneous Public Speaking, placing third in semifinals and silver as a state finalist.
“This experience has made me more confident as a public speaker and as an overall individual,” said Petersen. “Every time I entered the preparation room with a fresh question and 30 minutes to write my speech I was met with nerves and excitement. Competing in Districts and Regionals allowed me to not only meet more FFA members, but to be diligent in my research and communication skills.”
Students were encouraged to participate in activities at the convention, touring the Plant Biology Teaching Conservatory and Animal Science building at MSU. Delegates were presented with the opportunity to visit the State Capital House Floor and elect the 2022-2023 Michigan FFA State Officer team.
“As a delegate, I had the opportunity to participate in the election of the state officer team,” said Ella Sherman.
“Delegates heard a brief one-minute speech from each candidate highlighting the goals they would like to accomplish during their term. Delegates then casted their votes for their preferred candidate. It was an honor to represent my chapter at the 94th Annual Michigan FFA State Convention.”
The state convention hosted a total of 1,600 attendees.
Members of the North West Ed FFA Chapter were thankful for the opportunity to connect with other FFA chapters across Michigan, and are looking forward to the upcoming Ag Skills competition on April 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.