Strawberry harvest is approaching! I know that I am so looking forward to it — but I am not half as excited as my daughter Sadie, who cannot wait to eat this first spring fruit.
Strawberries are one of our area’s most-prized fruits, but the harvest is short and fresh berries do not keep well, so consumers will have to load up in the next few weeks.
Strawberry plants are perennial and have a shallow root system.
The most noticeable part of a strawberry plant or patch is its ability to expand — we can attribute much of this new growth to the plant’s stolons or runners. Stolons are long horizontal stems that grow along the surface of the soil and propagate by producing roots and shoots at the nodes or tip. Most commercial growers keep these stolons in check as strawberry plants produce best in rows that are 2 feet wide.
Varieties of strawberries can be separated into two plant types, based on their response to the amount of sunlight per day: June bearers and everbearers. Most growers in northwest Michigan produce June bearing strawberries, which produce one crop per year. Everbearing plants bloom when the days have more than 12 hours of sunlight and can produce fruit from now until the first frost.
Many people may not know that we grow different varieties of strawberries, just like we can choose between a Honeycrisp or a Jonagold apple.
One of our earliest varieties is the Earliglow; this strawberry is both early blooming and early to eat! This variety is a perennial favorite because of the excellent, quintessentially ‘strawberry’ flavor. Earliglow has berries that are often smaller in size than other varieties.
Honeoye is a classic variety that many growers are partial to because it produces large berries and produces well in cool seasons. This variety is also winter hardy, an important characteristic in our northern climate.
Honeoyes are also particularly good freezers.
Jewel, a patented variety, lives up to its name. These strawberries are large in size (comparable to the flavorless but large California strawberries we see year-round in the stores), but unlike California strawberries, Jewels are delicious and full-flavored.
Darselect, Noreaster, Clancy, and Cavendish are other varieties you can sample that are grown in the region.
Because strawberries do not keep well in their just-picked state, consumers want to be sure to preserve these delicate fruits as soon as possible.
Freezing is an excellent way to keep strawberries. To prevent a giant clump of frozen berries, try freezing them individually on a cookie sheet. Once berries are hard to the touch, they can be placed into freezer bags to be measured out as needed later in the year.
Jam is also a great way to preserve this year’s harvest. Both cooked or freezer jam will help remind us of the fleeting and delicious strawberry season during those long winter months.
Be sure to check with your local strawberry farmer as to when they will begin harvest.
