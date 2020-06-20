Strawberry season is upon us in northwest Michigan, and many of us couldn’t be happier. We endured a prolonged cold spring, and ripening fruit is going to seem like more of a treat than ever.
Strawberries are perennial plants that can live up to six years. The plants die back in the winter and start to grow again in spring.
The plants need at least eight hours of full sun each day, and they prefer slightly acidic soil.
Many of the strawberries grown in our region are June bearing, which means that they bear continually during a good portion of this month.
Strawberry season can last approximately three weeks; however, the season can vary with weather, and the season can shorten quickly with extended hot temperatures, droughty conditions, and/or too much rain. Fortunately, we grow many varieties of strawberries in the Grand Traverse region that ripen at different times, which helps to extend the strawberry season.
Many growers have been trying a newer variety called Wendy. This variety was commercially introduced in Canada in July 2006 and is a short-day cultivar. Wendy ripens in the early season, and has good fruit quality and yield. It also has a fresh flavor and is bright red.
Earliglow is another earlier variety that is popular and delicious tasting. This is a variety that many u-pick operations use because they have a classic look and taste — many Earliglows in our region go into jams and freezer products.
Honeoye is an older variety that was developed by Cornell University. This variety is a hardy and consistent producer, and the plants are very cold hardy. Consumers like the flavor of this strawberry and eat them fresh or freeze them. They also make excellent jams and wine.
Annapolis is another older variety that comes on at a similar time to the earlier varieties It is a lighter colored berry but still high quality. The size of the berries remains large through many pickings.
One of the most commonly grown varieties in the region is the strawberry variety Jewel. Aptly named, this gem of a strawberry comes on later in the season and is one of the larger strawberry varieties. In addition to size, Jewel has great flavor and a noticeable aroma. This variety is good for eating fresh and for freezing for the winter season.
No matter what the variety, our strawberry producers grow some of the best fruit in the country.
And as we settle into summer, it is time for you to head to a local u-pick, the farmers’ markets, or local fruit stands to stock up on summer’s first fruit: strawberries! Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.