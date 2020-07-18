A new study of our nation’s farmland resources by American Farmland Trust reveals important information about Michigan’s agricultural land resources.
“Farms Under Threat: The State of the States” is the first comprehensive analysis of the condition of our country’s farmland, and the first ever to examine the relative quality of farmland for food and crop production, as well as policies in place to protect these resources, for each of the lower 48 states.
The study’s findings, specific to Michigan, further support the relative importance of the farmland in the greater Traverse City Region.
From 2001-2016, 240,100 acres of agricultural land in Michigan were developed or compromised — that’s over 16,000 acres annually. Using AFT’s PVR index — a measurement of productivity, versatility and resiliency of land, uniquely developed for this study — a full 2/3rds (66 percent) of Michigan’s agriculture land is considered “Nationally Significant,” or land best suited for growing food and crops. This represents 7,786,000 acres of the state’s agricultural land — more “Nationally Significant” farmland than identified in the entire state of California.
Michigan is known for its diverse landscape and its wide variety of specialty crop production, made possible in large measure by the microclimate unique to its Lake Michigan nearshore regions. In fact, variety of crops produced in Michigan is second only to California.
The state is the nation’s second–largest grower of Christmas trees and is one of the leading producers of apples, blueberries and cherries — no surprise to those of us fortunate enough to live or vacation in the Traverse City area. American Farmland Trust (AFT) initially identified the nationally unique nature of this region, designated as the West Michigan Fruitbelt, in its “Farming on the Edge” report in 2000.
This new “Farms Under Threat: The State of the States” study shows the hot spots for development over the last 15 years as the dramatic expansion around Grand Rapids and Detroit. However, the threat is more than just urban sprawl. Michigan’s agricultural land is disproportionately threatened by a new more insidious kind of development discovered by AFT through this research, termed low-density residential, or LDR, development.
Those of us working to protect the natural, scenic and farmland resources of the Grand Traverse Region are all too familiar with the impacts of this type of development.
LDR is insidious because it is not always immediately visible to communities and policymakers — and therefore has yet to provoke a policy response. In Michigan, these LDR lands were 11 times more likely to be converted to urban and highly developed land use than other agricultural land.
LDR land use compromises opportunities for farming and ranching, making it difficult for farmers to get into their fields or travel between fields. New residents not used to living next to agricultural operations often complain about farm equipment on roads or odors and noise related to farming. Retailers such as grain and equipment dealers, on which farmers rely, often are pushed out.
Farmers can be tempted to sell out for financial reasons, or because farming just becomes too hard in the circumstances. And lastly — but importantly — older farmers near retirement sell their properties, too often to non-farmers.
This means that new and beginning farmers have a hard time finding land, threatening the very future of agriculture. More often than not, the land prices in these areas have been driven up by the encroaching development, making it impossible for new farmers to afford to buy a farm.
This study clearly shows these development patterns pose a significant threat to the future of Michigan’s best farmland.
Michigan scored in the middle of all states for the conversion of agricultural land to urban and highly developed and low–density residential uses. Michigan scored in the middle of all states for policies and programs that protect agricultural land from development, promote farm viability and facilitate the transfer of agricultural land. Long-standing programs, like PA 116, have helped address inequities in taxation related to farmland.
The state’s Purchase of Agricultural Conservation Easements Program, or PACE, as administered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Agricultural Preservation Fund Board, have shown considerable success in stemming the loss of farmland.
Applications by farm families to permanently protect their farmland with an agricultural conservation easement have long exceeded the state’s available funding, and the Agricultural Preservation Fund Board has only made grants once since 2007.
The Grand Traverse Region stands out for its efforts — with the sustained work and considerable successes in protecting farmland by the Leelanau Conservancy, the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy; and Peninsula and Acme Township, where local residents have established a property tax millage to help permanently preserve their communities’ most important farmland.
Still, there is much more work to be done, and this study provides our state and region the opportunity to examine what policies and actions other states are utilizing to even better address the loss of critical farmland resources.
AFT has maintained a presence in the Midwest since just after its founding in 1980, where it focuses on promoting sound farming practices, combating climate change and protecting farmland.
Midwestern farmers are facing new economic challenges, and efforts must be made to ensure farmers have access and technical assistance to implement sustainable agricultural practices.To that end, AFT recently announced their plans to increase their focus on farmland protection in MI and surrounding states, including the creation of a new Midwest Farmland Protection Manager position which is planned to be on board by early fall.
For more in-depth information regarding the findings of the “Farms Under Threat: The State of the States” report, including the study’s own website that includes spacial analysis and policy findings, visit AFT’s website at farmland.org/projects/farms-under-threat/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.