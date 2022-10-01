By Samantha Wolfe
If you have ever wondered what is going on in the soil beneath your feet, what the connection is between soil and nutrition or why a certain patch of your yard or garden never does quite as well, then you should attend the Grand Traverse Conservation District’s Soil Exposition on Saturday, Oct. 15.
District staff and the Invasive Species Network team will be joined by soil scientists, compost professionals, Michigan State University Extension (MSUE) educators, Interlochen Center for the Arts’ sustainability farm manager, Huron Pines AmeriCorps members and other partners to explore the complex world of soil.
The event is family friendly and there will be discussions, demonstrations and activities for all levels of knowledge and interest.
See a soil profile from the farm fields and the forest and learn how different soil horizons were formed and weathered. Discuss native plants and what to plant in your home garden to attract birds or pollinators. See MSUE’s irrigation simulator in action. Learn how to take soil samples at home so you can get a good baseline for your yard or garden and why it is so important to maintain soil records. Get your hands dirty in some compost and learn how it is beneficial for microbial life. Watch a biochar demonstration and see why this simple amendment has been used for millennia.
There will be something for everyone at the Soil Expo.
Grand Traverse Conservation District staff are excited to host this event at the Historic Meyer Farm, the new home for the Great Lakes Incubator Farm located at 1091 N. Keystone Road. District staff will be leading tours of the farm site and will touch on the history of the property, the extensive work that has been done along the Boardman-Ottaway River, and GTCD’s vision for the future of the Incubator Farm program.
Vendor tables will open at 1 p.m. and concurrent demonstrations will take place throughout the afternoon, with activities wrapping up at 6 p.m.
Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child, or $10 per family (up to six people). Reserve your tickets at www.natureiscalling.org/events and contact ahettmer@gtcd.org with questions.
