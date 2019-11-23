By Casey Haggerty
The essay below by Casey Haggerty, “Snow Days,” won the 2019 FoodCorps Victory Growers Award. The national award, sponsored by C&S Wholesale Grocers, highlights that many children struggle with hunger and food insecurity, and that the food they receive at school is the most important meal they receive all day. This version of the essay is excerpted and shortened.
Serving as a FoodCorps service member in northern Michigan, I expected the winters to be rough. What I didn’t expect was for them to be this rough. My schools had 11 snow days this year. Being in my 20s, I never imagined getting another snow day, let alone 11. I’ll admit that I couldn’t suppress a happy dance when news of the first one broke.
When the school reopened, I took my usual place near the head of the breakfast line, greeting students as they passed and asking, “Didja have a nice snow day?” A chorus of gleeful yes-es answered me. All at once, several voices chattered over each other to share their exploits.
“I made a pillow fort!”
“I played video games all day.”
“My brother took me snowmobiling!”
“My grandma made cookies!”
But even over the din, I felt the silence of other students. I saw them lower their eyes. Shrug their shoulders. Mutter, “Not really.”
Like a smack to the face, it hit me that a snow day is not a day of fun for all of my students. It is a day of hunger.
I felt foolish and ashamed for not realizing this sooner. The two schools I serve have very high free- and reduced-lunch participation, suggesting that several students struggle to get enough to eat at home. For every snow day after that first one, any residual childhood excitement I felt at the prospect of a day off was tempered by a twisting feeling in my gut for the kids who would not get a decent meal that day.
The snow days kept coming. We had three-day weekends. Four-day weekends. Weeks where school opened only every other day.
“Snow days on a Friday are the worst,” Diane Burkhart, the At-Risk Coordinator at Pellston Public School, told me.
The Manna Food Project, an organization dedicated to increasing food security, donates bags of food to the school. Every Friday, Diane places these Manna bags in the lockers of more than half of the students in the elementary school. When school is cancelled on a Friday, the bags do not go home. Students then must brave the long weekend without supplemental food to keep them full.
At my other school, Boyne Falls, snow days pose an equal risk to students who face food insecurity.
Kelly Matelski, a cafeteria staff member, told me, “We’ve been almost running out of food after snow days. These kids come back for seconds, even thirds.”
Boyne Falls also partners with the Manna Food Project.
Nancy Wind, the fourth- and fifth-grade teacher, shared, “Students really, really look forward to the Manna food bags over the weekend. On extra-long weekends or breaks, I have probably three students who need more than one bag. I know the one doesn’t cover a whole family for an extended time.”
I do not envy the superintendents of my schools for having to make the decision to call a snow day.
Every staff member is aware of what closing school means for kids who are food insecure, yet northern Michigan winters often leave no choice as snow, ice, and subzero temperatures make it dangerous to transport students.
As I write this, spring is returning to northern Michigan. Snow days (hopefully) appear to be behind us. Teachers race to catch up on missed material and students settle back into the rhythm of a five-day week.
Eight-foot-tall snow banks have been reduced to ice cubes and local farms will soon have enough fresh produce to fill the school pantry. Things feel less desperate, more hopeful. After all, how could hope not be felt? The kids will soon plant their school gardens.
Local farmers will soon arrive with early lettuce from their greenhouses. A community is working together to get good food in schools, and for snow days to be days of joy — never of hunger.
