Does your holiday shopping list include local? Taste the Local Difference, a Traverse City-based organization whose mission is to uplift local food business, will help you find the perfect holiday gift for every eater on your list. Their online Michigan Local Gift Guide is the one-stop shop for locally made products and where to find them.
An exciting array of northern Michigan products can be found in the Gift Guide, from Iron Fish Distillery’s Breakfast Kit to Dressing Sets from Fustini’s Oil and Vinegar. Show up to your holiday party with Mari Vineyard’s Troglodyte Trio or gift your host with Food for Thought’s Michigan Bourbon Preserves Gift Set. Got a Short’s Brewing fan on your list? Their MiiR camp mug is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, especially those who like a good Northern Michigan brew. Shop for gifts from over 20 Michigan businesses.
In addition to highlighting products from northern Michigan makers, the Michigan Local Gift Guide also features great places to shop.
Find unique gifts and bites at the Village at GT Commons, Common Good Bakery, and Fresh Water Textiles in Traverse City, or head to the Leelanau Peninsula for stops like Wool & Honey in Cedar, or Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay. Find out why these places make for great holiday shopping trips in the Northwest Michigan Regional Shopping Guide.
Interested in supporting a local organization making an impact in our neck of the woods? Consider a charitable donation. Environmental and food systems focused northern Michigan nonprofits can be found in the ‘Gift a Donation’ section of the Guide.
Looking for the gift of local produce? Community-supported agriculture (CSA) shares are an excellent way to treat newlyweds, neighborhood newcomers, or even those at your own dinner table, to a great eating experience! The blog includes northern Michigan CSAs to consider gifting this season, along with great recipes, DIYs and more.
So, what are you waiting for? Head over to the Michigan Local Gift Guide to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.
