Though saskatoon berries are a very minor fruit crop in Michigan, our state is the home of the Saskatoon Berry Institute of North America.
The Institute has been in existence since 2012, providing information and assistance to growers and marketers in Michigan, other states, and Canada (where the greatest amount of saskatoon berry production occurs).
As with many small organizations, keeping things running is difficult, and it got even harder after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Institute held no public events in 2019 and 2020, and the board of the Institute simply retained their posts over these years, as no elections were held.
In late 2020 the board renewed activities with hope that 2021 would be a better year. The annual membership meeting of the Institute was held online on Jan. 21, 2021.
Attendance was low, but important business was conducted. A.J. MacArthur, a grower from Lachine, Michigan, was selected to be the new president of the Institute. The board decided that anyone who held a paid membership in 2019, the last year that membership fees were collected, will be granted paid member status for the year 2021.
Saskatoons are closely related to the Juneberry or Serviceberry of eastern North America. They look very much like blueberries in appearance, but their flavor is uniquely different (some call it sweet nutty almond). Unlike blueberries that can only be grown on acidic soils, saskatoon berries can tolerate a wider range of soils in the neutral to alkaline range.
Saskatoons ripen in late June to early July, earlier than most blueberry varieties. The fruit is excellent eaten fresh or in pies, jellies, jams, syrups and wine. Human health benefits are associated with their high contents of phenolics, flavonols and anthocyanins.
Michigan is currently the leading producer of saskatoons in the United States, even though there are less than 30 acres in full production in the state. In a short time about as many more acres will be reaching productive age.
If you have an interest in learning more about saskatoon berries, growing this fruit or the activities of the Saskatoon Berry Institute of North America, visit their web site: http://saskatoonberryinstitute.org/ or contact me at elsner@msu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.