Growers in our region have certainly noticed the high price of fertilizers as we kick off our 2022 growing season. At this time, we estimate that the cost of nitrogen fertilizers is three to four times the price of materials at this same time last year.
The silver lining for tree fruit farmers is that they will be able to obtain appropriate amounts of fertilizers for this season, but the bad news is the higher prices they are going to pay. However, even with the current high costs, we are recommending growers secure this year’s fertilizers as soon as possible.
There are many issues that are playing into the rise in fertilizer costs.
First, we have to remember that fertilizers are a global commodity, so what happens in other parts of the world influence the costs of materials here in the U.S. Unfortunately, the current situation in Ukraine is impacting fertilizer pricing. Much of nitrogen is made from natural gas, and this commodity is traded internationally by pipeline or shipped as liquified natural gas. Russia is the world’s largest exporter of natural gas, and prior to the conflict, approximately 77% of Russian exports were shipped to the European Union, which is approximately 40% of Europe’s total natural gas consumption. The U.S. also imports nitrogen from Russia, and it is estimated that 17% of nitrogen imports come from this country.
In addition to nitrogen, Russia is the second largest producer of potash while Belarus is the third largest producer. Canada, our next-door neighbor, is world’s largest producer of potash, which in most times would be welcomed news. However, the Canadian railway workers have been on strike, and there have been transportation issues in moving potash down into the U.S. from Canada.
Transportation logistics also extend beyond Canada. There are shortages of trucks, rail, containers, tankers, drivers and pilots. There are estimates that transportation costs will continue to rise through the spring for both raw and finished products. In addition to higher costs, there are estimates on longer turnaround times to move different products to the farm.
In addition to high pricing for fertilizers, markets and prices are volatile. Prices quoted today could change drastically in a few days, and as a result, we are recommending that growers secure fertilizers for this season as soon as they are able. We are fortunate to have excellent chemical representatives from different companies in the region, and they are willing to work with growers to help find the materials they will need.
We have had a slow start to spring, which has given growers a bit of extra time to wade through some of these recent challenges. As fruit trees are still dormant across the region, we are hopeful for a good crop that can help offset some of the rising costs for farm inputs this year.
