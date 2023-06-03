Another spring has come and gone, and with it another round of bacterial canker research. I conducted my master’s research on this disease during bloom the past two years and was able to continue some of the work this season in my new position as integrated pest management educator for Michigan State University Extension. This research was funded by a grant from the Michigan Cherry Committee.
Bacterial canker is an important disease of sweet cherries, and trees are particularly vulnerable during bloom. The pathogen can infect and kill flowers, often leading to wood infection and the subsequent canker formation which can kill young trees and reduce the cropping potential in older trees. This critical timing in the disease cycle for conducting field experimental research is during bloom.
We currently have few ways to control bacterial canker disease that are effective. As a result of no control options, my research lead to my investigation into bacteriophage as a potential biological control for the pathogen. Bacteriophage are natural, tiny viruses that infect and kill bacteria; the root of the word actually translates to “bacteria-eater.” Bacteriophage, or “phage,” can be found anywhere bacteria exist and are extremely abundant. There is an estimated one trillion phages for every grain of sand in the world!
Utilizing phage to control plant pathogenic bacteria is not a new concept, but there has been a resurgence of interest in recent years because of its potential to control disease and because it is biologically based. To see if we could harness phage’s power to control bacterial canker, I conducted various laboratory experiments with three different phage from Utah. Phage are highly host-specific, and only particular phage can infect certain bacterial strains. The phage I worked with could kill certain pathogenic strains of Pseudomonas syringae pv. syringae, the causal agent of bacterial canker. The lab experiments showed promise, but the real test for phage is in the field.
To effectively control a disease in field, where it matters to growers, we need phage to reduce the population of pathogenic bacteria on flowers. Phage are known to be highly sensitive to degradation by Ultraviolet radiation, and open blossoms are exposed to sunlight for many hours of our spring days. Some of my work tested different rates of compounds to protect the phage from this UV degradation.
After initial field experiments, we were interested in improve phage efficacy by isolating phage from Michigan orchards with the goal to develop a phage “cocktail” that would target Michigan bacteria. I collected and isolated Michigan phage as this Michigan cocktail controls a greater number of bacterial strains in our state’s orchards compared with the Utah cocktail.
Bacteriophage are not yet a silver bullet for plant disease management, but there is still ongoing research. Our research has scratched the surface of phage potential in Michigan orchard systems, and we hope one day we will be able to optimize this awesome resource.
