For those of us who do not farm, the vitality of Leelanau’s farming culture can seem as guaranteed as a beautiful Lake Michigan sunset or as predictable as trees turning in the fall.
Once you take a closer look, you realize our farming heritage is the product of intentional and deliberate hard work to ensure this critical part of Leelanau remains robust and beneficial for current and future generations of residents and visitors alike.
Leelanau’s character is inextricably intertwined with the strength and integrity of its family farms and to the succession of farmland to beginning farmers and ranchers.
Farmers are Land Stewards
Farming in Leelanau is deeply connected to what we love most about our peninsula: diverse, fresh seasonal produce and year-round staples, breathtaking scenic vistas, uninterrupted habitat corridors for native wildlife, a robust local economy, and a tightknit community of people who care for one another.
Unlike other parts of the country where farms are owned by big businesses, most of our farms are owned and managed by people who live, work, participate in local civics, and send their kids to school in our county.
Local farm families are largely still the stewards of their land. They have a strong interest in protecting Leelanau’s land, water, and scenic character, which adds to the quality of life for humans and nonhuman inhabitants. Let’s help them steward Leelanau farms into the future.
Farming Fruit is Profoundly Leelanau
Leelanau is at the northern end of the “West Michigan Fruit Belt.”
Our nationally recognized, regionally unique soils, and our microclimate — created by our proximity to Lake Michigan — provide the perfect setting for fruit crops like cherries, wine grapes, and apples.
Our strong fruit economy, in turn, supports local agritourism. With our peninsula’s freshwater lakes and forested landscapes, you have the perfect mix for a booming tourist economy.
Protecting Farms Protects Natural Land
Many people may not realize that Leelanau farmers also own and care for an enormous percentage of our natural landscapes. For generations, Leelanau’s farmers have been the leading stewards of the lands we love.
In Leelanau, it is not unusual for half of a farmer’s land to be comprised of natural features like forests, wetlands and streams. The agricultural conservation easements we use to permanently protect farmland typically include terms that also permanently protect natural features commonly found on Leelanau farms.
Leelanau farmland’s proximity to natural lands also means farms can act as buffers between human development and natural habitats that benefit from being less exposed to human interference. Agricultural conservation easements ensure these natural land buffers remain intact.
The Threat: Development in Farm Country
The conversion of Leelanau’s farmland to non-agricultural uses is not a new threat to our peninsula’s farming culture, but it is persistent and growing. The loss of a farm here or a farm there may not seem urgent at first, but the long-term impact can be irreversible. Fragmentation of productive farmland by residential and commercial development has a cascading effect that decreases neighboring farms’ viability.
Farming is a community effort. Fewer farms lead to fewer nearby processing facilities and fewer opportunities to share resources like equipment and labor. This increases the cost to farmers and decreases the chances that locally owned and managed farms can remain viable. The weakening of Leelanau’s agricultural economy would have devastating impacts on local jobs, agritourism, and access to fresh local food directly to customers.
Farmers’ markets and farm stands may be how most Leelanau residents and visitors interact with farming, but most farms cannot survive by these means alone. Farmers need easy access to markets where they can sell their crops in bulk. Farmland fragmentation threatens this critical economic driver and, in turn, our access to fresh, local produce.
Increased Pressure to Sell
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased people’s interest in living in rural places like Leelanau. This has led to higher land values and increased the incentive and pressure on farmers to sell their high-quality farmland for non-agricultural development. We are working diligently now to support the families willing to protect their farmlands into perpetuity even though the temptations to sell their lands might be higher than ever.
Leelanau Conservancy needs your support to provide a viable alternative to local farmers so we can help ensure Leelanau’s robust farming culture can weather these tumultuous times.
Let’s Protect Farms Forever
Leelanau Conservancy’s farmland protection model permanently prevents farmland from being converted to non-agricultural uses while providing much-needed capital to farmers. Farmers are paid up to 75 percent of the land’s development value when they create an agricultural conservation easement with the Leelanau Conservancy.
This good work is also happening in other regions of northwest Lower Michigan via our land trust partners at Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy and Little Traverse Conservancy. Landowners use these funds as they need and often reinvest in the farm, such as upgrading equipment, renovating infrastructure, or diversifying crops, further strengthening the viability of their farm.
Together, we can provide these nuts-and-bolts tools that can protect Leelanau’s farming heritage in perpetuity! Thank you for your interest and support keeping local farms viable.
To learn how you can help, contact Meg Delor at mdelor@leelanauconservancy.org.
