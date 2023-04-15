Spring is a busy time for farmers across northern Michigan, who are preparing for another great growing season.
Hoop houses fill up with fresh greens like baby kale, spinach and salad mix. Farms create and revise their crop rotation schedules, train new employees, mix up pallets of seed starting mix and prepare their fields for planting. Daylight hours grow longer every day.
Alongside these activities, the Northwest Food Coalition, our region’s network of food pantries, meal sites and baby pantries continue to serve neighbors who experience food insecurity — that is, having limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate food.
Many food insecure families fall under the United Way’s ALICE definition, which is Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. These families work and earn income, but not enough to afford household necessities such as food or medication. United Way’s latest data from 2019 indicates that 37,319 households, or 33% of households, in Grand Traverse County either live in poverty or fall under the ALICE definition.
The Northwest Food Coalition, in collaboration with Food Rescue — a program of Goodwill Northern Michigan — and the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, connects high quality, nutritious food produced by local farmers to the vulnerable populations served by the Coalition via local food purchasing programs. The Coalition solicits donations and grant funds to raise money in order to buy healthy food from local farmers at a fair market price.
This food is then distributed to food insecure people served by the Coalition’s network of food pantries, meal sites and baby pantries in the six-county region. These efforts both increase the amount of healthy food available in pantries and increase economic investment in the regional farm economy.
This year, we have a new collaborative partner — the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians (GTB), who included our work in their Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program application. This is a new USDA program designed to support the purchase of local food for distribution to food insecure populations in order to maintain and improve agricultural supply chain resiliency.
The funding, which GTB received earlier this year, allows GTB to re-establish itself as a leader in addressing regional food insecurity. The funds allow the GTB to play a critical role in the regional food system through their support of Coalition local purchasing as well as their own food production and distribution for the GTB community.
This initiative will build upon decades of work to establish local economies that support the long-term goal of food sovereignty at GTB while addressing pressing food insecurity regionally. We are grateful for their support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.