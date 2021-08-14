Over the last few years I have been reporting on my efforts to promote the population of native bees on my home property.
The 2021 bee season has been most interesting, with an occurrence of insects that feed on immature bees inside their nests. Most species of insect have an assortment of predators and parasites that feed on them during some part of their life cycle, so it was not surprising to me to have some of these creatures find their way into my bee nesting sites.
The first indication that I was raising more than just bees came in the late summer of 2020, when I noticed a number of very tiny, dark-colored wasps flitting about near the cardboard tubes that bees were using as nest spaces. These wasps would enter the bee tubes when the adult bees were away collecting pollen and nectar. I suspected that while inside the tubes, the wasps were laying eggs in the nest chambers of the bees.
The bees eventually filled up the tubes with food and their eggs and sealed the ends with a mixture of plant and soil material, so at the end of the summer, the bee tubes looked like normal. I over-wintered the filled tubes in the garage and put them back outside in late spring.
In July the new generation of adult bees began to emerge from the tubes. The adult bees chew a large hole in the seal at the end of the tube so it is easy to see that they have emerged. However, there were quite a few tubes from which no bees emerged, the seal at the end was still intact well into mid-July.
I selected a number of these tubes and carefully cut into the tubes to see what might be going on inside. I found that many of the bee brood cells contained a partially-eaten immature bee and several tiny wasp grubs- the immatures of the tiny wasps that I had seen the summer before.
Some tubes had small holes chewed from the inside out where adults of the wasps had emerged. I placed a number of the tubes that still had seals on the end in a screened enclosure and waited to see what might emerge. Over the next couple of weeks some bees emerged, and several dozens of the small wasps.
The wasp species that attacked the immature bees are a type of insect called a “parasitoid.”
Parasitoids live a bit like parasites, feeding on the body of a living host, but instead of just feeding for a short time and then departing (like a mosquito on your arm), parasitoids keep on feeding until they eventually cause the death of the host. It is really just a very slow form of predation, and another wonderful example of the wild world of insects.
