“No Farms, No Food.”
This simple message, a slogan used by American Farmland Trust, is now more relevant than ever.
The COVID-19 pandemic is highlighting the essential role of farmers, farm workers and all others who support our food system. Despite the chaos in the world around us, nature isn’t taking a break, and neither are our farmers: fields need to be planted, orchards need to pruned, livestock needs attending to.
The conversation about the value of food, and how we access it, is just now coming into focus for many Americans. Times like these remind us all of the importance of ensuring our nation’s food security, and how our land is the foundation of our nourishment and resiliency.
National, state and local food security requires fertile farmland — lots of it. Farmland preservation helps ensure this is possible.
Our current situation has caused consumers to rapidly shift their eating habits by making more meals at home, and it has them thinking more about the amount of food they have stored. We are realizing we might not be able to get everything we need at the grocery store and are instead turning to what’s available locally.
Luckily, Michigan is a powerhouse when it comes to agricultural production. Michigan’s 50,000 farms produce 300 different commodities, thanks to our temperate climate and variable soils and topography. One big advantage compared to other leading agricultural states is availability of fresh water. Michigan residents should be assured that Michigan farmers could produce everything they need.
This food is only going to be secure as long as farmers have land to farm and resources available to them to keep them on the land farming.
The current crisis is only compounding existing challenges farmers have been facing. Large-scale commodity farmers and small direct-market growers each face unique situations and challenges never experienced before.
While many organizations are stepping up to help farmers mitigate some of the short-term impacts of the pandemic through farmer relief funds, it’s also important to think of the long-term impacts.
With most of the COVID-19 “hotspots” being in large, population-dense cities, emigration from these areas to more isolated locations might become more common. That would mean even more development pressure on our already fragile farmland.
Fortunately, the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy and the Leelanau Conservancy have protected thousands of acres of farmland in our region and continue to aggressively pursue farmland protection projects to prevent the alarming loss of this irreplaceable resource. Once protected, this land will be available for farming in perpetuity. Crop trends might change and the farms will change hands, but the ability to grow healthy, nutritious food will be preserved.
Supporting farmland protection work in our region means supporting farming — both the people who grow the food and the land that produces it.
Farmland protection work remains essential to our region to ensure food security for today and for future generations.
As we assess the impacts, plan our response and work to build resilience for the future, one thing is clear—secure access to land for those who grow our food is as critical as ever. We must continue to protect farmland and keep it in the hands of farmers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.