By Erwin ‘Duke’ Elsner
For the last two summers I have been providing nesting areas and structures for native solitary bees on my property.
Solitary bees do not live in colonies of many bees that work together like honey bees and bumble bees. Nest sites are occupied by a single adult female bee; she does all of foraging for nectar and pollen by herself, along with all of the nest construction and maintenance.
Many of our local species are “cavity nesting” bees that utilize pre-existing cavities, like holes in the trunks of trees or hollow stems of plants for their nesting spaces. Most solitary bees have only one generation per year, with the colder months being spent well sheltered in the brood chambers.
Most species are very valuable pollinators, with the added bonus that they are very docile, rarely stinging people or pets.
Although they are solitary in the sense that each adult female bee works alone, several bees may nest in close proximity if the site has good nesting characteristics.
Some of the cavity-nesting species are very easy to “encourage” in a landscape, as they will readily accept man-made cavities for their nesting activity.
In 2019 I purchased several dozen thin cardboard “bee tubes” and constructed simple shelters to hold the tubes and protect the nesting sites from inclement weather. The shelters were hung on three short posts near our garden.
By the end of fall almost every tube had been filled with brood cells by native bees.
Most of the bees that set up home in my tubes were the same species of leafcutter bee. Leafcutter bees use their strong, sharp jaws to snip nearly circular bits of leaves, which they carry back to their nest site for use as linings of their brood chambers; some of them will use chewed leaf material like a mortar for constructing brood cells and sealing the entrance to their nests.
The leaf injury from leafcutter bees is very minor, insignificant compared to the high value of the pollination that bees provide.
I moved the bee tubes into an unheated garage for the winter months, returning them to outdoor locations in the spring so the new adults could start the cycle again.
In 2020 I expanded my bee ranching efforts, doubling the number of commercial bee tubes on my property.
I also provided nesting spaces by drilling numerous holes in blocks of wood. I used a range of drill bit sizes to end up with holes of many different sizes, as different species of cavity nesting bees use different sized holes.
I now have resident bees of at least four different species, occupying a range of cavity diameters. I have also attracted a few solitary wasps, which like solitary bees, rarely sting; these are predatory insects that hunt for caterpillars and other small insects to use for provisioning their nests.
This is a very easy way to support local beneficial insects, it is a good way for children to learn about bees and not be afraid of them, and it can be done almost anywhere.
