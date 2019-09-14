By Emily Pochubay
This September marks the 40th anniversary of cutting the ribbon for the NWMHRC.
To help us celebrate the four decades of top-notch fruit research and Extension programs, partnerships, and collaborations among Michigan State University and the northwest Michigan agricultural community, we hosted more than 350 growers and their families, local industry representatives, and MSU staff at the NWMHRC in late August for a day of festivities.
This daylong celebration featured fun for the whole family from kids’ activities to a silent auction, awards presentations, dinner, and a live band. A main attraction of the celebration was a friendly contest coordinated and hosted by the NWMHRC for local growers to compete for the title of the 2019 Grower Contest Champions.
Four teams comprised of at least five contestants represented the surrounding counties: Antrim, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, and Benzie-Manistee. Teams competed in five events to demonstrate the contestants’ acumen, brawn and expertise of technical farm skills.
The first event was a quiz designed to test contestants’ attention to current and historical events pertaining to the industry, pest and disease identification prowess, and their problem-solving speed and accuracy. In front of a group of spectators, six difficult questions were posed to the contenders and their answers were shared publicly.
Team Grand Traverse celebrated as they took this first round.
The second event was a blind varietal wine tasting in which contenders guessed the wine grape variety that was used in each of the three single variety wines that were sampled. Contenders were allotted five minutes to taste and document answers for the three samples provided. This event proved to be a challenging task, even for the most seasoned wine producers in the region, and the event resulted in a draw. Could you have picked out auxerrois? Have you even heard of this Alsatian varietal?
For the third event, teams needed to choose a teammate with a ravenous appetite for the region’s favorite dessert: cherry pie! Contestants were provided with a quarter slice of pie and the rules were simple: Eat the pie without using your hands and the first to finish wins. Congratulations to Team Antrim for this victory that brought their team into the lead. We commend Team Leelanau for a very close second! Thanks also to the National Cherry Festival’s Executive Director Kat Paye for judging this event.
The second-to-last event was an exciting race that tested the technical skills of cherry farmers. Contestants went head to head as they loaded four cherry tanks onto the back of the area’s iconic Cherry Bay Orchards buses — using forklifts generously provided by Gillison’s Variety Fabrication. It was a chilly surprise for the first set of drivers as they lifted and loaded tanks sloshing with cold water. In remarkable time — less than two minutes — Team Benzie-Manistee successfully loaded the tanks six hundredths of a second faster than the runner-up, Team Antrim.
Coming into the finale — a team tire-flip relay race — Team Leelanau was in the lead. However, this final event could have given the title to any of the teams. Each contestant was required to flip the semi tire (provided by Cherry Ke) at least once, and teams strategized at the starting line as they assembled their relay order. The horn blew and the crowd cheered for their home teams as 20 individuals used teamwork, strength and stamina that you can only get from farming to flip the tires end over end, 100 feet to the finish line.
It was neck and neck across the board for nearly the entire relay, but one team reigned champions. Congratulations to Team Grand Traverse for their winning this final event and claiming the title of the 2019 Grower Contest Champions!
All in all, the 40th Anniversary Celebration was a great success. Thank you to our sponsors, vendors, MSU staff, growers and supporters of the NWMHRC. We look forward to celebrating our 50th in 10 years.
