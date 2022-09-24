Michigan State University Extension and the Northwest Education Services (formerly TBAISD) are teaming up again this year.
This partnership started the pop-up farmers markets at regional public schools in 2021, and they are back on the circuit this fall. The first of six scheduled events was held Sept. 23 at Leland Public Schools where more than 450 students, teachers and staff attended the farmers market.
The Leland School’s market had nine vendors that had items for sale. The offering included some unique and locally grown/made items: homemade soaps and chapsticks, recycled bags made from feed supplies, fruits and vegetables, breads and pastries, maple syrup and many other offerings. The Leelanau County MSU Extension office called on their local 4-H clubs, and students were able to pet chickens, and the baby goats were a big draw.
The Leelanau MSU Extension team also brought two smoothie bikes. Students were encouraged to hop on a bike that was connected to a blender on the back; kids threw in local fruits and blended them into smoothies by pedaling the bicycles. The faster the students pedaled, the faster they could serve up dairy and dairy-free smoothies made up of local fruits. The smoothie bicycle is always a highlight of these events.
The Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center staff is also helping out with this fall event by bringing their hand-crank cider press. The staff uses apples harvested from the research center to make some of the best local cider around.
Many students were excited to try their hands at grinding up Gala apples, and there was lots of excitement when the press basket was full enough to press down on the fruit to collect the juice below. At just the one market so far, the students drank (a lot of) cider made from almost 1,000 apples!
With the first market under its belt, the team hits the road to five other schools in the region: Glen Lake Community Schools, St. Mary Catholic School, Northport Public Schools, Buckley Community Schools and Suttons Bay Public Schools. We are excited to bring a market to these communities and introduce or re-introduce students to foods and products made or grown in our region.
This event is a great way to link kids to local agriculture. Thanks for the continued partnership between MSU Extension and the Northwest Education Services and all of our participating vendors.
We look forward to seeing everyone at our upcoming markets!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.