For the last two decades there has been a great deal of concern over the population of the monarch butterfly in both the eastern and western United States.
The eastern population of monarch butterflies overwinters in Mexico, near Mexico City. The butterflies roost in very dense masses in a relatively small area. Each year since 1994, the population of this butterfly has been estimated by observing how many acres of forest are occupied by the overwintering adults.
The overall population trend since 1997 has been distinctly downward, with an extreme low occurring in the 2013-2014 population, which was only 4 percent of the 1997 population.
Agricultural producers, state highway departments, utility companies, forest managers, conservation groups and the general public responded with partnerships and coordinated monarch conservation efforts that included changes in land management practices, incorporating milkweeds into seeding mixtures for conservation plantings, and increasing the availability of nectar plants for adult butterflies along the migration routes.
Spirits were high after the population of monarchs in the eastern United States increased in 2015-2016, but the population declined over the next two years.
Everybody kept up the good conservation efforts, and the 2018-2019 showed the first significant increase, with almost four times as many overwintering monarchs than observed in the previous winter.
Hopes were high for another good count in the winter of 2020. Unfortunately, the population dropped by more than 50 percent.
There are many factors that determine the population levels of the monarch butterfly, and human efforts can only change some of them, and the changes take time.
It is thought that climate change has contributed to the monarch’s decline, due to more extreme swings in weather conditions. Deforestation has been reducing the environmental quality where the monarch overwinters. Either of these issues may take decades to address, or they might be irreversible.
We could just say that we’ve done what we can, and that we’ll just have to watch and see what happens.
I doubt that will be the case.
We have a strong conservation mindset in this country, people will continue to be concerned, people will continue to take action.
If you would like to learn more about the nationwide effort to support the monarch butterfly, I suggest a visit to the website of an organization called the Monarch Joint Venture (https://monarchjointventure.org/).
