Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.