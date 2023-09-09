As if we needed another reason to focus and care for the soil on this pale blue dot we call home, but a recent meta-analysis has done just that for me.
A new study found that more than half (59%) of all species live in the soil, so soil is the most biodiverse-rich habitat on Earth. The paper, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, finds that 90% of fungi, 85% of plants and more than 50% of bacteria live in the soil. Mammals are the only group that are not commonly associated with soils. The authors of the paper write that the soil contains everything from microbes to mammals.
Soil ecosystems interact in a mutualistic and competitive dance with above-ground flora that are crucial for life on this Earth. However, studying soils is challenging due to the majority of the interactions taking place beyond human’s visual capacity.
For generations on agricultural land, we have treated and reduced this valuable intricate resource to its physical components primarily managed with chemistry. This retrogressive perspective has led to the degradation of soils worldwide.
Many soils are depleted and undernourished of carbon microbiology. This modern approach to agriculture has put producers on an input treadmill, with a reliance on costly fertilizers, pesticides and tillage.
Numerous studies have shown that commodity crops, especially corn, take up the majority of its nitrogen from sources occurring naturally in the soil, not from fertilizers.
Furthermore, nitrogen use efficiency and uptake is measured in a range of 30-50%, meaning costly fertilizers are not ending up in plant tissue but rather leaching through the soil profile and sometimes causing environmental pollution in surface or groundwater.
This high-input system chemistry-reliant system is not yielding higher outputs and is simply not sustainable. Change is imperative if we want to regenerate soil functionality and ultimately meet the demands of growing population and keeping it healthy.
We need to shift our perception of soil being mere “dirt” serving as just substrate to anchor plants. The renowned Sir Albert Howard, one of the founders of the organic farming movement, once said “The health of the soil, plant, animal and man is one and indivisible.”
This is a philosophy that needs to be widely adopted by every agricultural producer to maintain the vitality of soil and the people that consume the food grown on that land.
A revolution is necessary to restore and maintain soil health to enable microbial ecosystems to nourish plants while also allowing the diverse plant community above ground to feed the microbes.
How do we get there? Diversity! Diversity! Diversity! Diversity above ground translates to diversity below ground. A diverse soil microbiome has a positive feedback on nutrient acquisition by plants, increases pest/disease resistance, stress tolerance and plant productivity. It is a team effort, so we need a team of plants to support the team of microbial life beneath our feet.
This means we must implement practices to promote that diversity, and eliminate those that have a negative impact on this system. We need diverse cropping systems, and eliminate monocultures, if possible. If monocultures are deemed necessary, then crop rotations (in row-cropping operations) with incorporations of diverse cover crops are essential.
In orchard and perennial systems, multi-family crop mixes should be utilized in the alleyways and timely mowing to manage nutrient flow to the fruiting trees. Disturbing the soil as little as possible or preferably not at all, is crucial, as it takes a long time to rebuild the habitat or homes of these microbes (especially beneficial fungi like Arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi. Growers must maintain diverse living roots in the soil year-round or as long as it is climate allows.
Additionally, we should add organic plant residues to the soil surface by mowing in perennial systems, and use fertilizers selectively to balance soil minerals when necessary. This new soil health or “regenerative” paradigm is gaining traction, but it isn’t a fad; it is a necessity.
We don’t need to own a microscope or become a soil scientist to honor the life-giving resource underneath our feet, we just need to understand that soil is alive, biologically complex and necessary for human flourishing. A healthy functioning soil is something every living thing benefits from.
As Gail Fuller and Lynnette Miller of Fuller Farms aptly put it “Soil is the answer; what is your question?”
