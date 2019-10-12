By Parker Ameel
We are nearing the end of harvest season, and local farm stands are brimming with fresh apples, pumpkins and other late-season vegetables.
Despite the various weather conditions that made this an odd growing season, one thing remains the same: the resiliency and adaptability of our agricultural community. Not only are our northwest Michigan farmers skilled at what they do, they happen to be doing it in an especially unique region. One that is, fortunately, enveloped by fresh, clean water.
As a result of this proximity, many of our local farmers go to great lengths to incorporate sound environmental conservation practices on their land to minimize impacts to our groundwater and surface waters. Whether the farm is a large cherry orchard, a cattle operation or a small garden-market farm — folks are taking thoughtful steps to ensure environmental protection on their agricultural lands. Akin to how writer and farmer, Wendell Berry, once put it, “do unto those downstream as you would have those upstream do unto you.”
Between Antrim, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, and Benzie counties there are more than 267 farm verifications in the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP). Administered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, MAEAP is an innovative, proactive program that helps farms of all sizes and commodities voluntarily prevent or minimize agricultural pollution risks. Consequently, MAEAP-verified farms represent high standards of environmental stewardship and responsible agriculture.
Located throughout the state, MAEAP technicians housed in Conservation Districts help farmers adopt cost-effective practices that scientifically reduce environmental risks that can be associated with agriculture, such as: erosion, runoff, pesticide drift, etc.
Additionally, the MAEAP process educates producers on state and federal environmental regulations and the Generally Accepted Agriculture Management Practices required for Michigan-Right-to-Farm protection. Throughout the MAEAP process, technicians work with farmers to identify environmentally sensitive areas on their property and to implement practices that reduce soil and nutrient loss from their land, among other things.
One of the pillars of the program is that the entire MAEAP process is voluntary, free and confidential.
The technician is not a regulatory agent and by law cannot report anything they find to be out of compliance with any regulations. Instead, the technician works with the farm to help them amend and mitigate any issues of concern that are identified in the risk assessment process.
A MAEAP-verified sign in front of a farm is a sign of integrity.
As citizens and stewards of this land, we should be proud of the farmers in our region who have taken the time to ensure the safety and good health of our families, friends, neighbors and our diverse ecological communities.
By participating in the MAEAP program, farms have made a commitment to keep their land, water and air as healthy as the food they produce.
To learn more about the MAEAP program or to schedule an on-farm assessment please contact Parker Ameel at 231-941-0960 Ext. 23 or Lauren Silver at 231-941-0960 Ext. 22.
