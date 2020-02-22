The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy over the last three decades has protected more than 43,000 acres of land in our five-county service area in northwest Lower Michigan.
A quarter of that protected land is farmland.
Farmland protection boosts our local economy, safeguards scenic views, preserves our cultural heritage, provides local food security and helps with carbon sequestration. For these reasons, GTRLC has worked tirelessly to protect farmland in our region.
Using a tool called a conservation easement, GTRLC works with farmers to restrict future development on their property in perpetuity. Conservation easements can either be donated (for potential tax incentives) or purchased. In most cases it’s a combination of the two, often referred to as a bargain sale. Because most of our farms are on lands highly valued for development, purchasing conservation easements requires a considerable amount of funding.
The Conservancy relies on a number of funding sources and partnerships to be able to aggressively pursue farmland protection projects. The majority of our funds come from generous donations by private individuals, businesses and foundations that recognize the importance of protecting our region’s beautiful and productive farmland. Private funds allow us to act quickly and appropriately when a piece of farmland is facing imminent danger of development. Grants and awards of public money also play a critical role in permanently protecting our region’s farms and help leverage private dollars. Below are the three main sources of public funding for farmland preservation, though other grant opportunities may be available from time to time:
- Local Funding: Peninsula Township and Acme Township in Grand Traverse County have both passed millages to fund Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs to protect farmland and open space. In these programs, a taxpayer-approved millage provides the townships with money to purchase and extinguish farmers’ development rights. GTRLC assists both these programs and helps capture other public funding that leverages PDR money and protects more acres of farmland.
- State Funding: The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) offers grant opportunities to local farmland preservation programs (at the county or township level) through the Agricultural Preservation Fund. This program primarily is funded through proceeds from the payback of property tax credit benefits when Farmland Development Rights Agreements (PA 116 contracts) are terminated. The grants require a minimum 25% match, which can come from local funding (private or public) or a landowner donation. Funding for this program has been limited since 2007, but MDARD recently announced a grant cycle for 2020 with approximately $1.9 million grant dollars available to the 24 qualified local programs throughout the State.
- Federal Funding: The Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) provides matching funds to eligible entities, such as GTRLC, to buy conservation easements. It is administered by the United States Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). In general, NRCS may pay up to 50% of the appraised fair market value of the easement, with the other 50% being matched in cash by the entity or by the landowner in the form of a donation. ACEP funding saw a significant increase in the 2018 Farm Bill and remains a prominent funding source for farmland preservation, though the amount of time it takes from application to closing, as well as some of the federal requirements, makes it challenging to utilize these funds on certain high-priority farms.
GTRLC continues to keep up on new and existing public funding grant programs. We evaluate whether our work aligns with a program’s funding goals and apply to secure such funding through competitive and open grant processes. We also work with partners to advocate for new sources of agricultural conservation funding. Coupling private donations with public funding is proving to be a winning combination as we work to protect our region’s cherished farmland forever.
