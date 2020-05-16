Mating disruption, also known as “la confusion sexuelle” by the French, is one of several integrated pest management tactics that growers use to minimize crop damage caused by insect pests.
As the name implies, this approach aims to disrupt or prevent insect mating, thereby minimizing the population size of the pest and ultimately reducing the economic harm to the crop.
Some insects, often the female of a species, emit a sex pheromone to communicate with their male counterparts. The male homes in on and uses the pheromone to locate the female and mate with her.
Mating disruption as a pest management tactic commonly involves introducing an artificially produced sex pheromone of the target pest into the orchard, vineyard or field. The artificial pheromone mimics the pheromone produced by a female of a particular species. When it is released, the pheromone disrupts the communication between males and females.
Confusion (as implied by the French), plume or trail masking, and false trail following are three ways that mating disruption works.
By way of confusion, males that receive the pheromone in excess are overloaded with information that fries their sensory organs, confuses them, and they are unable to carry on with mating behaviors.
Trail masking works like camouflage. The introduced artificial pheromone masks the trails produced by “real” females. Because males can’t find the live females, they continuously search for mates and often are unsuccessful.
Lastly, mating disruption can cause males to waste time during their short lifespan following false trails while females’ reproductive ability diminishes as they grow older waiting for a mate.
Fruit growers were some of the pioneers of mating disruption, and this method is still a common practice in apple orchards today. Mating disruption is a well-established approach for managing codling moth, a key pest of apples worldwide. Codling moth is one of the three species across the globe with the highest land area under mating disruption; the other two are the well-known forest pest, the gypsy moth, and the grapevine moth, a grape pest in Europe and Chile.
Mating disruption using sex pheromones is not an option for all species. One reason is that not all insects communicate through pheromones for mating. However, there are still many opportunities to discover insects that do use sex pheromones, and to synthesize and produce artificial pheromones that can be tested on farms.
The Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center last year began investigating sex pheromones to disrupt mating of San Jose scale, a project that was funded by the Michigan Cherry Committee.
San Jose scale is a pest of stone and pome fruits that can cause poor fruit quality (in apples), yield reduction, tree losses, and economic hardship.
While this small, conspicuous pest has not garnered attention like more devastating insects such as spotted wing drosophila, it has crept up, building up population in some of the area’s orchards. Thus far the research results are promising — we seem to be successfully disrupting mating.
More research is needed, however, to confirm our results and further refine this strategy before it can be implemented on farms. Thanks to an additional year of funding from the Michigan Cherry Committee, we hope to continue this work in 2020.
