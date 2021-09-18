Could your farm benefit from some additional supports?
Every day, U.S. farmers take meticulous care of their animals and crops, ensuring they are healthy and safe. Taking care of crops and animals is hard on farmers, and caring for your own health and wellness in this high-stress profession is often overlooked — but is just as critical as caring for your farm.
This stress can become especially intense when an on-farm injury occurs, commodity prices are low or uncontrollable circumstances decrease yield.
Whether these stresses come from a financial issue or the stresses of everyday farm life, MSU Extension can help. If you’re concerned about yourself, a family member, a friend or a neighbor, MSU Extension has a suite of resources that can benefit you and your farm operation.
Through the MDARD/FRSAN Legacy of the Land grants, MSU Extension can help you navigate stress and challenges to make sound decisions for your farm.
Key Offerings:
- Farm Financial Analysis: Through these grants we are able to provide a limited number of subsidized enrollments in the Michigan State University’s TelFarm program. The TelFarm program provides accounting and financial analysis support to farmers across the state of Michigan. We help take your farm records to the next level. This program provides assistance in bookkeeping in both PCMars and QuickBooks Desktop, as well as farm financial analysis and yearly check-in service including tax planning strategies. Visit: https://www.canr.msu.edu/farm_management/. If you are a farmer currently enrolled in TelFarm, you may be eligible to take advantage of this subsidized enrollment. Talk to your local Farm Management Educator about opportunities available to help farmers that are experiencing financial stressors that make it difficult for them to cover the current annual enrollment cost.
- Teletherapy: Michigan State University Extension has partnered with Pine Rest Mental Health Services to better support farmers, farm families and workers in the commercial fishery industry who are experiencing stress and mental health concerns. Through this teletherapy pilot program, farmers and commercial fishers are connected to online counseling services with therapists who have an understanding of the agricultural community and farming. Financial assistance is available on a first-come-first-served basis. For more information click the teletherapy link or visit the farm stress website. Visit: https://www.canr.msu.edu/managing_farm_stress/teletherapy-program.
- Business Management Strategies: MSU Extension’s team of Farm Business Management educators perform yearly farm financial analysis and check-ins, and they also work with farms to better understand their business and in analyzing business management strategies. Visit: https://www.canr.msu.edu/farm_management.
- Farm Stress Resources: Taking care of crops and animals is hard on farmers and agribusiness professionals. Caring for your own health and wellness in this high-stress profession is often overlooked but is just as critical as caring for your farm business. For more information on available resources, upcoming trainings, and opportunities to connect, visit the farm stress website. Visit: https://www.canr.msu.edu/managing_farm_stress/index.
- Mental Health First Aid: Mental Health First Aid is evidence-based training that teaches participants how to recognize the signs and symptoms of a mental health crisis and help someone who may be experiencing one. Grounded in messages of hope and recovery, this program helps break down the misinformation surrounding mental health and helps trainees understand how they can play a role in the “first response” to mental health issues. Visit: https://www.canr.msu.edu/mental-health-first-aid.
To have an MSU Extension educator contact you about these opportunities, please fill out the brief survey at https://msu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_265TxiuNjjAKwnP
This work is supported by the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development [grant # 00501937] by authority under Act No. 65 of the Public Acts of 2019; and the Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), North Central Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Center [grant # 2020-70028-32728].
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.