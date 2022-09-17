In my pursuit of learning all things agri-business, I have a long list of reading materials to peruse. One recommendation in particular has come up repeatedly, and for good reason: “The Lean Farm” by Ben Hartman.
In case you are unfamiliar with “The Lean Farm” and its principles, a “lean farm” has trimmed off the waste, in both work and products. The grower knows the exact demand of their products and structures their processes for optimal efficiency. Lean demands work up front in the form of planning and critique, as well as thorough record keeping to constantly analyze for areas of improvement. A lean farm prioritizes the values that the farmer chooses to pursue, and this encourages more meaningful and productive work.
Produce safety is about more than following the Produce Safety Rule (PSR). While it is certainly important for covered or potentially covered farms to comply with the rule, certain produce farms may be exempted and thus their compliance is not required by state officials. (Please note: exclusions and exemptions from the PSR can be messy and complicated, contact your nearest produce safety tech to help you determine your coverage status.)
Farms not obligated to conform to the rule are recommended to follow the guidelines to the extent possible. A person growing tomatoes for their own eating pleasure can be as produce safe as a produce operation selling at a farmer’s market.
While reading “The Lean Farm,” I found myself examining the overlap of being lean and being produce safe. In general, the major principles line up perfectly. More work up front can result in less work in the long term. Both concepts stress the importance of frequent analysis to look for the weak links in every growing operation.
For example, convenience is easy. “The Lean Farm” recommends storing tools in the most convenient location for their purpose, aka store tools where they are most needed. By knowing that the pruning shears are hung on a hook in the greenhouse, the grower saves time (not needing to make a 10 minute round-trip to the other side of the farm), energy (five steps versus 50 yards of walking) and mental space (no wondering where those darned shears wandered off to this time).
While produce safety certainly also encourages proximity and visibility of tools to incite cleaning and maintenance, another example with greater relevance to produce safety is hand-washing stations. Locating hand-washing stations near growing areas provides the same benefits as keeping tools nearby: it will save the grower time, energy and mental space. A busy grower thinking about three dozen things at once during peak growing season is more likely to wash their hands if they walk right past a hand-washing sink, instead of needing to trek five minutes to the house. Time is money, after all.
Record keeping is another concept equally as important in “The Lean Farm” as it is in produce safety, albeit for different reasons. “The Lean Farm” utilizes records to reduce over and underproduction. Producing exactly as much as needed is a core value of “The Lean Farm” principles. Certain records may be required or recommended by the produce safety rule, so what can we learn from “The Lean Farm” and apply to produce safety?
First, keep record materials close to where they’re needed. The spreadsheet to track cooler temperatures is far more useful if it is kept within arm’s reach of the cooler. Consider the usefulness of digital records, but also be aware that phones and tablets are a contamination touchpoint and therefore hands need to be washed before handling produce or food contact surfaces. Sanitation logs for surfaces that produce contacts may be required or recommended by the PSR, especially when there are many employees in the wash/pack. The log should be kept somewhere nearby, visible but not liable to contaminate food contact surfaces.
Second, track only the essentials. Record keeping for the purpose of making your farm lean may include seeding and harvest dates, amounts seeded and sold, and sales and profit. Essential record keeping for produce safety may vary based on PSR Coverage status or third party audits. One example is records of employee training. An employee training record only needs the date the training was performed, topics covered, and names/signatures of employees. This can have a dual-purpose, as it can also serve as a confirmation that the employee understands the safety requirements of their job and lean farms are all about dual-purpose activities.
For more information on lean farms and how to integrate the approach into your farm, read “The Lean Farm” by Ben Hartman.
If you grow and sell raw produce, at any scale, you are eligible to participate in the Michigan On-Farm Produce Safety Program. This is completely free, voluntary and confidential. Visit MIOFPS.org for more information.
