Every year in January, fruit producers from all over Northwest Michigan come together to attend the annual Northwest Michigan Orchard & Vineyard Show held at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
This has been a staple educational opportunity for our region’s tree fruit growers since the 1960s and has since expanded to include grape and wine professionals in recent years.
The two-day long program, led by the Grand Traverse Fruit Grower’s Council in collaboration with the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center, allows fruit growers in our region to join in a collaborative setting to learn about numerous industry topics such as new crop management research, emerging industry issues, and innovative strategies to stay ahead. The show fosters communal engagement with fellow growers, researchers, industry vendors, and technical assistance professionals in the field.
The Grand Traverse Fruit Growers Council has contributed to the agricultural community in numerous important capacities over the years. The council’s inception in the early 1960s was sparked by conversations among several fruit growers in the region including individuals such as Bob Underwood, Keith Warren, George Kelly, Jack Holman, Pete Morrison Jr., among others, and George McManus Jr., who served as the county extension agent for Michigan State University for many years. They recognized a need in their agricultural community to establish a group that could come together to help address industry issues, essentially creating what current member, Denny Hoxsie calls “a unified voice for the fruit growers (in Northwest Michigan).”
Denny, along with current council president, Paul Hubbell; current council treasurer, Jim Maitland; and the council’s very first president, Bob Underwood, provided valuable insight into the history, successes and growth of the Grand Traverse Fruit Growers Council over the years.
Formally established on Dec. 9, 1963, the council’s main objective is “the promotion of fruit growing, marketing and related activities in Grand Traverse County,” according to their by-laws. However, the original mission statement now seems to be an understatement to the contributions its members have made over the last 50-plus years.
From the start, they identified a need for this collaborative gathering now known as the NWMI Orchard and Vineyard Show. They wanted to provide educational opportunities for growers to learn about new technologies, equipment, and research, but also wanted to be able to “come together to talk about how MSU could grow and help,” said Bob Underwood. This show became the place where important topics troubling the industry were discussed, research needs from Michigan State University were discerned, and it also became the host for the Cherry Marketing Institute’s Annual Meetings.
When Dr. Charles Kesner became the District Extension Horticulture Agent for Northwest Michigan in 1965, he quickly garnered growers’ support for his work. Dr. Kesner, along with other MSU researchers, conducted research on a variety of fruit farming facets such as drip irrigation, pest management, harvest mechanization, growth regulators, etc. For a number of years, Dr. Kesner conducted experiments and demonstrations on local growers’ farms. It became apparent that the region needed its own research station for this important work to continue.
This aspiration started to make gains when George McManus Jr., Bob Underwood, and Dr. Charles Kesner, supported by the rest of the Grand Traverse Fruit Growers Council, sought out the support of MSU for the station’s creation. Dean James Anderson of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Director of the Michigan Agricultural Experiment Station at MSU, Sylvan Wittwer supported this proposal.
In 1978, grower representatives from Antrim, Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Benzie, and Manistee formed the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Foundation with the goal of establishing this field research facility. With the help of Peter Morrison Jr. and others, the foundation raised $350,000 in donations from fruit growers, processers, agribusinesses, and many others to begin the project. They received an additional $150,000 in cash and in-kind donations over the next 2 years. In 1979, they broke ground on the 80-acre farm in Leelanau County and an agreement was made between the Foundation and MSU. The farm was leased to MSU for a nominal amount, allowing MSU to take over responsibility of the station’s research and education programs.
Today, the relationship between the Foundation and station remains strong. The Grand Traverse Fruit Growers Council works closely with current Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center Coordinator, Dr. Nikki Rothwell, and her research team — and continues to donate to the station every year to help fund needed research.
Beyond its longstanding support of MSU and the station, the Grand Traverse Fruit Growers Council also provides support in numerous other capacities. It is committed to promoting environmental stewardship and natural resource conservation. For many years, they have been strong advocates for the Grand Traverse Conservation District and the Michigan Agricultural Environmental Assurance Program, a statewide program that assists farms in preventing and mitigating environmental risks on farms. They donate to the district every year so that MAEAP Technicians can provide cost-share funding to farms in the region to implement needed conservation practices. They also support the National Cherry Festival in an advisory capacity and provide donations each year to help “educate the public about what it takes to be a farmer,” according to Bob Underwood.
The Grand Traverse Fruit Growers Council has been committed to fostering positive relationships and partnerships as well as cultivating leaders in the community. Over the years they have provided scholarships for students pursuing agricultural degrees. Current member, Denny Hoxsie, was a recipient of a scholarship in the 1970s. They have also sponsored several young people to attend Leadership Grand Traverse, a program that Council President, Paul Hubbell, once participated in which led him to becoming increasingly active on the Michigan Cherry Committee and a member of his township board.
In the group's 56 years in existence, an estimated $200,000-plus has been donated to a variety of causes, all in the name of fostering a strong fruit industry in Northwest MI and working towards the success of future farming generations.
Over the years, the council has provided unwavering guidance and support to new agricultural educators and technical assistance professionals in the area. They’ve served as mentors and advisors to farmers and agricultural professionals new to NWMI’s agricultural community but looking to help protect the longevity and integrity of farming and the environment in our state. Like many before me, I’ve had the opportunity and pleasure of working with and learning from the council since I began my role in MAEAP at the Grand Traverse Conservation District in 2017.
The Grand Traverse Fruit Growers Council members and partners have been a force for positive evolution of the fruit industry in Northwest Michigan and it is evident that they will continue to ‘grow’ in their value for years to come.
