The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy on June 30 concluded the Campaign for Generations that raised more than $94 million dollars and protected more than 7,500 acres across 85 projects.
Nearly a quarter of that acreage is now permanently protected farmland.
When GTRLC first launched the campaign in 2015, we knew farmland protection needed to be a key pillar of our campaign.
Development pressure for farmland in northern Michigan was high at the start of this campaign, but no one could have predicted what it is now, in the midst of a pandemic that lead to a huge migration north and an unprecedented real estate market. Now the work we accomplished during the campaign seems even more important.
Even considering the high development pressure in 2015, support for farmland protection was incredibly strong, making the timing perfect for this type of campaign. There were two active Purchase of Development Right programs in Grand Traverse County, and GTRLC was a recent recipient of a cooperative federal Regional Conservation Partnership Program grant that brought in nearly $4 million dollars for permanent farmland protection. Bringing in private campaign money helped leverage these programs and provided the needed matching funds to complete projects.
In total, 17 farms in our five-county service area were protected during the campaign. Twelve of those farms were in Grand Traverse County, with the highest density being in Peninsula Township. The remaining five farms were permanently protected in Antrim County.
The largest farm was 435 acres in Forest Home Township and the smallest was 20 acres located in Peninsula Township. The types of crops that are currently being grown on the protected farms include cherries, apples, wine grapes, hay and a sugarbush.
In addition to agricultural land, these farms also protected stream corridors, wetlands, forestland and critical viewsheds. Some landowners were in their early 30’s, just in the beginning stages of their farming operation, while other landowners were in their mid-80s, transitioning the farm to the next generation.
Though these farms and farmers were diverse, one thing remained consistent, the farms protected during this campaign will be available for farming now and for future generations.
Though the Campaign for Generations is coming to an end, landowner interest in protecting their farms continues to grow.
With this in mind, our focus on farmland protection will continue to be a pillar of our work.
By protecting farmland, we are preserving northern Michigan’s rural character, successful agriculture industry, clean water and way of life. GTRLC currently is working with 11 additional farms consisting of 1,331 acres that are in varying project stages. We are work with landowners and local units of government to protect their land.
The RCPP partnership mentioned earlier recently was awarded a 5-year renewal, with nearly $1 million of federal funds allocated for farmland protection in our service area. Those funds, however, need to be matched one-to-one.
So as we reflect with immense gratitude on the accomplishments of the campaign, we know our work is far from over. GTRLC will continue to rely on the generosity of partners, donors, landowners and other supporters who share our vision and care for this region. Because of their support, our regions unique agricultural heritage will continue on.
