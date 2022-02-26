Conservation districts were established during the Dust Bowl in the 1940s in part to help prevent erosion that occurred as a result of intensive industrial agricultural practices.
Many of the windrows and other tree plantings you see across the region originated from an early conservation practice, carried out by conservation districts, that continues today.
One of the most straightforward — yet still best — ways to prevent erosion is through planting trees and plants with deep roots that hold onto the soil.
Conservation districts for generations have integrated native plant and seedling sales into their fundraising and programming.
This mutually beneficial opportunity “puts conservation on the ground through people of all ages participating in tree planting efforts,” said Steve Largent, a 30-year employee of the Grand Traverse Conservation District.
“People come back time and again for more seedlings. It’s really cool to see all ages excited about the idea of planting trees and doing this on-the-ground conservation work,” he said.
While many people purchase seedlings for use on farms and home properties, you may also see upcoming tree planting events on different parks and public lands. These are often (but certainly not always) associated with conservation district efforts.
During the last 15 years, the program has evolved to focus on planting native plants, which “support pollinators, feed and give homes to songbirds, provide shelter to small mammals, and support local soil microbial and fungal communities,” said District Forester Ellie Johnson.
“As a landowner, it is important to use native plants in your landscaping instead of exotic ornamentals. Nonnative species do not provide the same type of ecological value as native plants and can disrupt local ecosystems,” she said.
Johnson is helping facilitate two upcoming virtual workshops in partnership with Benzie, Grand Traverse, and Leelanau Conservation Districts. Register online at https://natureiscalling.org/events.
For more information about the native plant and seedling sales, check out your local conservation district website or give them a call.
Each district has its own timeline and process, as well as slightly different offerings, so check locally first — but if you don’t find what you’re looking for, feel free to shop around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.