Did you know that Michigan is the second most agriculturally diverse state in the nation?
Besides the wealth of vegetables we grow, Michigan also has a strawberry, cherry, apple and blueberry season, among many other fruits.
Take advantage of Michigan’s bounty by participating in one of my favorite summertime rituals: visiting a U-pick farm stand!
Essentially “U-pick” means that the farm allows you to participate in the harvesting, and you purchase what you’ve gathered. It’s a great way to build a relationship with our seasonal produce, and gain an appreciation for the area’s rich agricultural industry.
Here are just a few ways to incorporate a U-pick stand into your weekend plans:
1. Take the family. Strawberry season is in full swing, which is a fantastic U-pick fruit for small children, because it’s harvested at their level. This is a great way for kids to see a clear connection between the land and their plate. Challenge your kids to an I-Spy game while collecting: I spy something red, I spy something sweet, I spy something delicious! Don’t forget to bring the camera: It’s also a great photo opportunity.
2. Have a jam-boree with your friends. Coordinate a comfortable social-distancing outing with your friends by visiting a U-pick farm stand. Then, get creative and make a big batch of jam, jelly, salsa, or any other canned good, and drop a jar at each friend’s door. Your entire circle will be able to enjoy Michigan’s seasonal foods and the warmth of friendship while keeping a physical distance from one another.
3. Nothing says love in Northern Michigan like cherry pie, or making a dessert at home together. Make it an all-day date by visiting a U-pick farm stand and connecting to our area’s resources while connecting with each other.
4. Make it a self-care session. Picking your own food, and being in a green location on a sunny day, can generate an enormous boost to your mental well-being. Take an hour or two to focus on yourself, and the food around you.
It is worth it to make a quick call in advance, to check out any extra safety measures the farm may be putting in place, or to double-check hours of operation, as many have changed due to current events. Farms also can provide an update on the status of the season, so you can be sure there’s something to pick before you go.
If you’re stumped about where to go to take advantage of Michigan’s u-pick tradition, check out Taste the Local Difference’s online resource for finding food and farms at https://www.localdifference.org/upick. You can search further by keyword or county, and be on your way to a stand this weekend!
