The last two years have shown us that price and production risk on our farm products can greatly exceed our expectations.
Looking forward to 2022, I believe farms will need to continue to refine their understanding of the tools that they currently are using or could be using to mitigate risk. In this week’s column I’ll cover a couple of tools and upcoming programs for dairy and crop producers.
On the dairy side, we have a couple of price risk tools available to us in the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program and the Dairy Revenue Protection (DRP) program. Both programs have been in place for a few years, but recent volatility has increased interest, and use, by dairy farmers.
Dairy Margin Coverage allows producers to purchase coverage that protects them from declining margins between the U.S. all milk price and a calculated average U.S. feed cost. Producers can cover up to a $9.50 margin on their first 5 million pounds of annual milk production (about 200 cows worth of milk production), and up to a $8 margin on production above this amount. Although the program covers more of a small farm’s total production (yes, 200 cows is small within today’s family farms), larger farms can still get the higher margin on their first 5 million pounds of production.
For my nonfarming readers, these larger farms (some greater than 3,000 cows) still are predominately family farms, especially in Michigan!
How tight are these margins for dairy farms? The DMC program provided indemnities (payments) to those producers that purchased coverage, at the $9.50 margin level, in every month in 2021 and currently is forecast to provide some indemnity in 10 out of 12 months in 2022. This is but one indication that the last few years have been extremely challenging for Michigan dairy farmers.
The USDA recently announced signup for the 2022 DMC program, starting Dec. 13 and running through Feb. 18. There is also a special enrollment during this same period for producers under 5 million pounds of production. Eligible dairy operations with less than 5 million pounds of established production history may enroll supplemental pounds based upon a formula using 2019 actual milk marketings, which will result in additional payments. Producers will be required to provide the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) with their 2019 Milk Marketing Statement.
A new tool and forecast models also have been developed for the DMC program through the Program on Dairy Markets and Policy (dairymarket.org), under the direction of Mark Stephenson of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
In addition to DMC, dairy producers can also put a “floor” under future milk prices through a program called Dairy Revenue Protection (DRP) program. The DRP program is more like crop insurance, where producers buy coverage through an insurance provider. Like DMC, premiums are reduced through subsidy, in this case through the USDA Risk Management Agency. Unlike DMC, any indemnities paid through the program are calculated on a quarterly basis vs. a monthly basis. DRP coverage is also purchased on a quarterly basis.
DRP allows producers to purchased coverage (up to 95% of the quoted price), creating a “trigger price” based on dairy market prices for classes of milk or milk components. With increasing fluctuation in milk markets, unique opportunities have arisen to put a floor under historically high prices quoted for future quarters, protecting a producer when prices turn out significantly lower than projected. Information on the program can be found through an internet search on USDA Dairy Revenue Protection. Several DRP providers service farmers in Michigan and provide farmers with additional tools to analyze and make informed decisions on DRP program usage.
For crop producers, including dairy and livestock producers growing grain crops, we continue to have access to several USDA programs and insurance options. MSU Extension will conduct two online sessions using Zoom: Jan. 20 (11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) and Feb. 17 (6:30 – 8:30 p.m.). Michigan State University Extension will provide information to help growers evaluate their risk and make decisions regarding Price Loss Coverage (PLC) and Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC). Growers sign up with the FSA for this coverage. MSUE also will discuss new crop insurance options.
At these meetings, producers will:
- Hear highlights from the 2021 decisions and how those decisions played out across the state.
- Learn the latest changes regarding ARC and PLC
- Learn about the current and new crop insurance options available
- Work through case examples using the MSU Extension Farm Bill Calculator to help make better decisions on ARC versus PLC. (Each crop and FSA farm number may result in a different choice.)
- Discuss specific program details with experts
Farmers can register for this training at: https://events.anr.msu.edu/farmbill2022.
Understanding the risk management tools available to you as a Michigan farmer and developing your skills in utilizing those tools will help to keep your farm sustainable, and even resilient, into the future.
