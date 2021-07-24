If you’re the owner or manager for one of our great farms in northern Michigan you serve as a leader for your business, your employees, your family and even yourself. Of course, leading means that people are actually following you.
In the short term, you may be able to demand some level of following. But achieving long term productive leadership demands more of you.
Long term, employees will follow you because they see your values, your dedication to the farm’s success and your commitment to helping them succeed as well.
If you’re having a difficult time getting employees to follow your lead in a consistent manner, you should consider dedicating time to working on your relationship with your employees and encouraging better communication and teamwork between employees.
Wow that’s pretty touchy feely … right? While it’s definitely the softer side of leadership skills, it’s also has profound application to employee satisfaction, retention and willingness to recommend your farm to other potential employees. Ultimately spending time on this area of your leadership will greatly impact productivity on your farm.
Recent research by myself and my colleague, Phil Durst – Dairy Educator for MSU Extension, revealed how important the relationships between managers/owners and their employees are. Here are just a few of our findings:
First, employee satisfaction was highly correlated with How employees viewed their relationship with their supervisor (positive and respectful, or negative and no respect); How open and honest communication was between them and their supervisor; Whether employees felt that they could talk with their supervisor about problems; Whether they felt their employer is working toward improving the operation (how progressive is he/she).
In fact, employees that reported a higher rating on these relationship-based questions were 2.2 times more likely to be satisfied in their job.
Employees’ interest in continuing to work on their current farm was also highly correlated to how they rated their employers on these relationship-based questions. Employees that reported a higher rating were 1.69 times more likely to intend to stay with their employer. Additionally, employees that reported low independence to do their jobs were almost three times less likely to intend to stay with their employer.
If you want to improve employee retention on your farm, work to improve how your employees would respond to these relationship-based questions and develop your employees into experts that do not require constant supervision. We all want to feel competent in our jobs, through your leadership you can help build your employees skills, understanding and knowledge in their jobs and then give them the independence to do the job.
Finally, our research showed that current employees were more willing to recommend their current employer to other potential employees, when they rated their employers higher on these relationship-based questions. Those that rated these as above average were over two times as likely to recommend the farm to other workers. In the tough labor market that we find ourselves in, you can’t afford to hamstring your success in recruitment by performing poorly in this area of leadership.
So how do you start making progress? First, simply start the process.
Employees appreciate that you are trying to improve in this area of leadership. Be more open with your employees, making sure that they know why you make the decisions that you do. Share your core values and what’s important to you.
Be willing to discuss ideas with employees and encourage their input. One of the most powerful questions that you can ask an employee is “What do you think?” Get to know your employees and foster better relationships between employees as well. You should be able to recall a bit about your employees’ families, what things are important to them, etc.
Second, make it a habit. All of the relationship-based questions mentioned earlier require regular interaction with employees. It’s not something you do when you feel like it or every once in a while. Consistency in this area builds trust, it shows that you really are trying to improve, and you’re much more likely to gain the trust and following of your employees.
Lastly, start spending time developing your own skills in this area. Consider attending on-line conferences or classes, read agricultural magazine articles and business management articles, meet together with other agriculture leaders that are interested in improving their leadership in this area.
As a leader on your farm, growth in this area is up to you. Our research would suggest that you will be rewarded with lower turnover, higher employee satisfaction, and more success in recruitment.
