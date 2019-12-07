By Nikki Rothwell
With the holidays upon us, many local residents are heading into the kitchen to make new and traditional favorites. As someone who works closely with area growers, we thought it might be nice to showcase some delicious holiday foods that highlight the region’s prized fruits.
The Grand Traverse region grows 50 percent of all the tart cherries grown in the U.S. — if you throw in the rest of the state, Michigan accounts for 75-80 percent of the tart cherries grown in the country. Tart cherries can be purchased year-round either dried or individually quick frozen. Whether atop a salad or in a cherry pie, this nice bright red fruit is an asset to any holiday table.
Northern Michigan also grows excellent apples.
Recent discoveries on how to better preserve apples have led to fresh fruit availability all year long. The region used to produce mainly processing apples, which means the apples would be used in other end products. We grow a lot of apples that are sliced for pie fill, and other apples that are turned into sauce.
However, with the increase in popularity of the variety Honeycrisp, we have seen many more acres of apples grown for the fresh market; fresh market fruit are sold whole and often eaten out of hand. The prized Honeycrisp apple is perfect for northern Michigan, as we can really color up this variety with our cool nights and sunny days in the fall. These apples are still available in stores and are perfect for stocking stuffers. We still grow lots of fruit that can be used on the processing end. Northern spy, McIntosh, and IdaRed are good choices for pies during this festive time.
We also need something to wash down these local holiday treats, and nothing beats a northern Michigan wine.
Our region has two wine appellations, and 55 percent of Michigan’s wine grapes are grown here: Old Mission Peninsula and Leelanau County. Because of our northern latitude, our local wineries often specialize in white wines. Many wineries have garnered medals at competitions across the globe for their world-class Rieslings. However, we have some pretty talented wine makers in our midst, so take some time this season to visit a new winery and see what creative grapes and blends we are putting in a bottle.
No matter where this holiday season takes you, know that you can always count on good food and good friends in the Grand Traverse area. On behalf of the staff at the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center, happy holidays! We wish you all a safe and joyous holiday season.
Nikki’s Grandma Norma’s Pie Crust
4 C all-purpose flour
1 ¾ C shortening
2t salt
1T sugar
1 egg
1 T vinegar
½ C cold water
Could do a 50-50 mix of shortening and butter here
Mix shortening into flour, salt, and sugar with pastry cutter or Foley fork until mixture resembles coarse meal. Mix egg, vinegar, and water together and add to flour mixture. Blend together until the mixture forms a soft ball that is not overly sticky or too crumbly. Avoid overworking the dough or it could become tough. Divide dough into five crusts. Extra crusts can be frozen for up to two months.
French 75
2oz gin
¾ oz (light squeeze) lemon
¾ oz simple syrup (or to taste depending on sweetness of sparkling)
2-3 oz sparkling wine or cider
Twist of lemon peel
Add first two ingredients to a glass (champagne flutes are extra festive). Top with sparkling wine/cider, and pop in the lemon twist!
Thanks to Kasey Wierzba, winemaker at Shady Lane Cellars, for the reminder about this old chestnut!
