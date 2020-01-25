The annual Northwest Michigan Orchard and Vineyard Show showcases science-based tree fruit, grape, and wine information to help our area’s fruit industry stay on the cutting edge of production.
This year, we worked with the Grand Traverse Fruit Growers’ Council (GTFGC) and Parallel 45 to step out of the norm and feature two emerging industries in Michigan: hemp and cider.
The GTFGC suggested hemp education because this new/old commodity is gaining interest among fruit growers.
In an effort to unite Michigan’s craft beverage producers, Parallel 45 coordinated a cider session during the usually winegrape-focused program.
James DeDecker, director of the Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center, kicked off hemp discussions with an overview of hemp regulations and production. He explained the difference between hemp and marijuana (i.e. legally, hemp must contain less than 0.3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC), current regulations affecting prospective growers and processors, and the diversity of products such as cannabidiol (CBD), hemp grain as a healthy source of protein and oil, and fibers for industrial applications.
“If you want to grow hemp in Michigan, start small, identify your market, and don’t spend more than you can afford to lose,” DeDecker said. “As a new, highly regulated crop, the risk and uncertainty involved with growing hemp is especially high.”
Four northern Michigan hemp growing pioneers also took the stage to share their inspiration for diving into the business and lessons learned along the way. Their comments echoed the message shared by DeDecker — there are still kinks to work out on the regulatory front, and identifying buyers is a limiting factor of production.
Cider continues to be a growing industry in Michigan and has caught the attention of many craft beverage producers. Currently, there are more than 70 cideries, wineries and breweries in the state that offer this fruit-based, gluten-free beverage to an expanding market. As consumers are discovering ciders that please the palette, craft beverage producers are working to meet demand and stay competitive by offering diverse styles and flavors.
For wineries, cider adds a different choice to the repertoire of offerings and provides an added level of security in the event that a growing season produces poor winegrape yield or quality.
Bri Ewing-Valliere, a white wine and cider expert from Washington State University, led the cider session with three foci: cidermaking for winemakers, using dropped apples to produce cider in accordance with Food Safety and Modernization Act regulations, and managing apple maturity and post-harvest storage to increase polyphenols in cider.
“Ms. Valliere discussed valuable tools for beginning cidermakers and advanced techniques that also benefited the area’s seasoned winemakers. We were pleased to host her,” said Andy Fles, Parallel 45’s President.
Overall, the 2020 Show was a hit. The GTFGC, Parallel 45 and MSU Extension contributed to fresh ideas and a diverse line up of speakers that drew in a nearly record crowd of over 350 attendees. In the coming decade, we look forward to upholding this standard with the GTFGC, Parallel 45, and all of our industry partners!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.