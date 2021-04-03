With the warm temperatures over the past week, growers — and likely many northern Michigan cherry and apple lovers — are wondering what these conditions are doing to our fruit trees.
At the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center, we have been tracking the implications of weather conditions on fruit buds for the past two years. During this past winter, we have been collecting buds to monitor bud hardiness (how tough fruit buds are to live through different low temperatures) through bloom this spring.
Temperate fruits can tolerate very cold winter temperatures. However, as we move into warmer weather in spring, fruit buds lose their winter hardiness. As trees break dormancy and buds swell, the ability to withstand cold temperature is dependent on the buds’ growth stage and the fruit cultivar.
The range of potential damage coincides with the growth stages and fruit species and even the variety. Throughout bud development, there is a wide temperature range that cause bud damage that can vary from little to extreme.
As bloom nears each spring, temperatures in the upper 20s Fahrenheit can cause considerable harm to an early blooming species because bud growth is more advanced. In contrast, other fruit crops that bloom later in the spring could be relatively unaffected, because bud development is not as far along when cold temperatures occur. The stage of bud development determines how susceptible the fruit crop is when freeze events occur.
To gauge the potential for cold temperature damage to fruit crops in Michigan, MSU researchers and Extension educators partnered with the Michigan Tree Fruit Commission and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Michigan Specialty Block Grant program to purchase ultracold freezer units with the capacity to reach down to temperatures of below -68 degrees C. We are using these freezers to monitor bud hardiness for different fruit crops across the state.
The statewide MSU team each week collects samples of apple, tart and sweet cherry, and peach to track changes in flower bud cold hardiness from late fall through bloom.
At the research center we are monitoring tart cherry, and apples — both Gala and Honeycrisp. Buds are exposed to incremental temperatures that range from -40 degrees F early in the season (when buds are most hardy) through higher temperatures as we approach bloom at about 10 degrees F. Buds are removed from the freezers at different amounts of exposure time, and damage assessments are made to understand the extent of bud mortality observed at specific low temperatures.
These data will help MSU researchers, Extension educators, and growers better understand how cold temperatures impact crop load and yield and guide decisions for ways to minimize the risks related to cold weather events.
Despite the recent warm weather, the buds we have been collecting in northwest Michigan still look very good.
In Gala and Honeycrisp apple buds, we see bud mortality at a low of -4 degrees F. In tart cherry, our data show that we are starting to see some damage at 3.2 degrees F.
Although we are not monitoring sweet cherries, our colleagues near Grand Rapids are showing no damage to sweet cherry varieties in the mid-teens to low 20s degrees F. These temperatures are quite low, and we are unlikely to dip down into those temperatures in the next month.
At this point in time, we can still breath easily as our fruit buds are on track to produce a good crop for this season. As we know anything can happen, but for now, we are still on track for a full crop for 2021.
