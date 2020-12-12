Food insecurity and hunger were already-growing problems prior to the pandemic, but COVID has made those problems significantly worse.
Our food system is broken, and we collectively have an opportunity to improve it. Food insecurity and hunger are problems that require a mix of rapid-response solutions that provide immediate help and long-term solutions rooted in sound community-based policies, programs and strategies.
The Food Security Summit is a six-part virtual series aiming to create space for people to learn about needs and resources, and also to explore a shared understanding and a common vision to address regional food insecurity and hunger in the greater Grand Traverse region. The summit strives to create additional public awareness through sharing data and stories of care, resilience, and change, and to reveal how food security is an issue for the whole community, not just for hungry individuals.
Food security — the ability at all times to have physical, social, and economic access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food — was an issue prior to the pandemic, and the need is rapidly expanding.
Food insecurity has no specific demographic and can be difficult to spot. Food security is connected to and often impacted by challenges related to job security, income levels, access to transportation, and the costs of health care and child care.
Summit hosts invite you to attend if you are: experiencing food insecurity; supporting a family member or neighbor experiencing food insecurity; working at a food pantry or at an agency providing food assistance, a community member wanting to learn and support people experiencing food insecurity; working at an organization that supports people or a community that is experiencing food insecurity; or simply curious about learning more about food and the future of your community.
Free sessions will be held virtually on Zoom from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 and 26, Feb. 9 and 23, and March 9, 2021. Participants can choose to attend any or all of the six sessions of the series.
Interested attendees can find more information and register at: northwestmifoodcoalition.org.
The Food Security Summit is presented by the Northwest Food Coalition in collaboration with Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan, Michigan State University Extension, Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities and with financial support from Rotary Charities of Traverse City.
The Northwest Food Coalition’s mission is to empower member food programs by coordinating and creating resources to achieve regional food security.
