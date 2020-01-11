By Parker Ameel
The Grand Traverse Conservation District’s monthly film series in January is “Farming for the Future: Regenerative Agriculture, Climate Resiliency, and Food Sovereignty.”
The series will kick off on the Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Boardman River Nature Center.
The first film of the series is “Last Straw: Food, Earth, Happiness.” The film is “inspired by the works of Masanobu Fukuoka, author of the seminal environmental book The One Straw Revolution. The film weaves together meditative landscapes, an eclectic original soundtrack, and inspiring stories from some of the world’s foremost figures in the natural farming movement.”
The monthly film series at GTCD began last September with the goal of providing space for the community to view films that offered insight and inspiration on all things agriculture, food, homesteading and sustainability. The series is thoughtfully curated to be inspirational, hopeful, and motivating.
Each film is followed by an open discussion, providing a unique opportunity for individuals in the community to meet and examine the topics of the films and how they apply locally or in their own lives.
Many of these films explore the history of agriculture in the United States and throughout the world.
They offer real-life examples of alternative methods to growing and distributing food that are more ecologically minded, localized and equitable than our widespread conventional models. Every film is chosen on the baseline premise of building soil and building community.
According to a study by Cornell University, soil disappears 10 times faster than it is replenished in the United States.
Nearly 1.7 billion tons of farmland is lost yearly to erosion and poor farming practices.
The loss of farmable soil throughout the world is an ongoing crisis that is only worsening as the effects of climate change and unpredictable weather patterns become our reality.
By showing films about building soil health and localizing food efforts, the hope is that individuals will be inspired to make small changes regarding their own lifestyles but also to support their local growers and organizations working toward creating a more resilient and regenerative agricultural community.
Concepts of soil conservation and protection have deep roots in the United States and in our region. Most notably, in response to the great Dust Bowl of the 1930s, when poor agriculture practices coupled with drought and economic depression resulted in historic losses of fertile soil.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed the “Standard State Soil Conservation Districts Act,” which provided guidelines and standard responsibilities for states to create soil conservation districts.
The Grand Traverse Soil and Water Conservation District (now the Grand Traverse Conservation District) was formed in 1941, and has continued its commitment to providing resources, education opportunities and technical assistance to farmers and landowners about best management practices on their land to protect our soils, water and ecological diversity.
These film screenings are an example of some of the educational and communal opportunities the Conservation District offers to the public.
The films are open to the public, free and all ages are welcome. They start promptly at 6:30 pm. Donations are encouraged. Check out the Grand Traverse Conservation District’s website at natureiscalling.org for more information about the film series and other events happening at the district.
