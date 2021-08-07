The Grand Traverse Conservation District last November shared some exciting news with the community in the Record Eagle Agriculture Forum.
The article announced that the district is developing the Great Lakes Incubator Farm (GLIF) — an active, land-based agricultural program that will foster the growth and development of new and beginning farmers in Northwest Lower Michigan.
By cultivating new producers in the region, GLIF aims to: aid in the succession of local farmland, create a local farming model based on principles of regenerative agriculture, build resilience in our local food economies, and create a lasting culture of health and wellness.
Beyond incubating new local farm businesses, the farm also will serve as a demonstration farm with an educational space for the broader community to engage with and learn about food and farming systems as well as proper natural resource management.
The GTCD team and partners leading this project have made significant progress in its planning and development over the last year. One particularly exciting update is the agreement that has been reached between the Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Commission and GTCD to use the county-owned, historic Meyer Farm property located across from the Keystone Soccer Complex as the host site for the incubator farm.
The Meyer Farm property was a working farm of the Meyer family since 1922, when it acquired the farm from the Antony Family.
Grand Traverse County purchased the Meyer Farm in 2002 as part of several acquisitions that eventually became the Keystone Soccer Complex and Birmley-Keystone Property holdings.
The Meyer Farm is situated adjacent to Grand Traverse County’s Natural Education Reserve. The partnership and lease agreement between the Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Commission and GTCD offers wonderful new opportunities to serve the community. Not only will GLIF become a site for education and recreation for the community, but it is the hope of both parties that a hiking/biking trail connection be made between the Meyer Farm and the Boardman River Nature Center located on the west side of the Natural Education Reserve off Cass Road.
This connection is only possible via a footbridge across the Boardman River where the old Sabin Dam used to sit. By building this footbridge across the river, visitors will be able to travel from the Boardman River Nature Center all the way to the trails of the Natural Education Reserve on the other side of the river, creating a greater experience for hikers and bikers.
In celebration of these upcoming new developments, a Farm Field Day will be held on Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grand Traverse County’s Meyer Farm, 1091 Keystone Road.
The Field Day will feature several educational sessions for agricultural producers and the broader community to learn about conservation agriculture, tools and resources to assist your farm and garden, and new initiatives to support our local agriculture community. Topics include:
- Biochar production, use, and benefits
- Pollinator health and habitat
- Enhancing soil health
- Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP)
- USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) programs and resources
- Farmland protection and succession planning
Registration costs $5 and a local lunch will be included. Registration is limited, so if you are interested in attending this field day event, please send an email to Lauren Silver at lsilver@gtcd.org to register.
If you wish to help support the development of the Great Lakes Incubator Farm or the building of the footbridge that will create a critical recreational connection over the Boardman River, please visit: www.natureiscalling.org/support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.