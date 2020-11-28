By Laura Rigan
Much time has been spent in this column detailing the very real threats to farmland and farming in our region. From increased development pressure and the high price of land and the high average age of farmers to international trade battles, an industry that has long been vital to our region faces an uncertain future.
Perhaps the single most effective method communities have to support farming is farmland protection.
Keeping farmland in farming addresses a host of problems faced as we transition to the next generation of farmers, and the Grand Traverse region is fortunate to have two strong local land conservancies (the Leelanau Conservancy and the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy) that have protected thousands of acres of critical farmland.
But while farmland protection does provide a major boost to farmers and farming, did you know it provides a host of important benefits to the general public? Even if you’ve never set foot on a farm, you benefit from farmland protection efforts. Here’s how:
- Water Quality: While some types of farming have a reputation for creating runoff that damages water quality, the predominant farming in the Grand Traverse region (tree fruit) actually has the opposite effect. Maintaining and growing large fields of deeply-rooted perennial trees helps prevent soil erosion, preserve groundwater recharge and prevent harmful surface runoff, all qualities shared with natural forests. Many farms in our region also have sections of natural land that only add to these qualities. Transforming the porous surfaces of fruit farms into impervious, paved surfaces can have an enormously negative impact on water quality.
- Scenic Views: Protecting farmland preserves the sweeping, scenic views that make our region so beautiful and attractive. Nowhere is this phenomenon more apparent than Grand Traverse County’s Old Mission Peninsula, where protected farmland has directly contributed to some of the most iconic viewsheds in northern Michigan. Because most waterfront land in the region has already been built on, high land with water views (most of it currently in farming) is the next best thing for developers. Ensuring this land stays in farming will contribute to our region’s scenic character for generations to come.
- Economic Impact: In addition to the thousands of local residents who work on farms directly or in farm support operations, local farms have become a major driver to tourism in our region, which in turn supports thousands of additional jobs. People from across the state and far beyond flock here for our world-class fruit and wine, in addition to the increasingly popular “farm-to-table” offerings of our celebrated local restaurant scene. Having these farms ingrained in our regional identity has long proved to be important for our region’s economic bottom line.
- Local Food: In these uncertain and somewhat turbulent times, you may have noticed more talk about the importance of “food security” — having supplies of food nearby and available. The farms that blanket our region produce fresh, wholesome and valuable produce that’s just down the road, something that should comfort all of us.
During this season of gratitude and giving thanks, GTRLC would like to say thank you to the numerous farmland owners we have worked with over the years as well as the many supporters that have allowed us to protect these farms, forever.
