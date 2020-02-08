By Lauren Silver
Much like any other skill or profession, farmers never stop in their pursuit of education and knowledge to improve their farm practices, production, and success.
The propagation and cultivation of plants is a lifelong learning process and farmers continue to hone their skills through attending meetings, conferences, studying new research, and even experimenting on their own farm every year. There are numerous educational opportunities held across the region, state, and country every year for agricultural producers that cover countless topics for employing new techniques on the farm or even just the basics of getting into the agricultural business.
The Antrim Conservation District, the Grand Traverse Conservation District MAEAP program, and the Northwest Michigan Produce Safety Technician out of Manistee Conservation District have banded together to offer one such learning opportunity for growers in Northwest Michigan.
Whether you’re a long-time seasoned farmer, a new farmer, a homesteader, gardener, or just have a strong interest in sustainable agriculture, we invite you to join us for our Farming for the Future Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 20 at the historic Banks Township Hall in Ellsworth.
This workshop is open to everyone who is interested, from any county.
This workshop will allow participants to deep dive into topics such as sustainable innovations on the farm including permaculture, pollinator health/habitat, pasture management/rotational grazing and composting best management practices. We will also be learning about new crop markets, marketing to consumers, as well as farmland succession, access, and protection.
Resource professionals from around the region will be presenting on these topics and several others will be present to share what resources and assistance they are able to offer farmers and landowners. A delicious, gourmet lunch will be provided by Chef Loghan Call of Planted Cuisine, as well as a breakfast snack, coffee and tea in the morning.
Pre-registration is required, and the cost of the workshop is $10 per person, which includes the light breakfast and full lunch.
Scholarships are available as needed. If you have any questions or concerns or if you are unable to register online, contact Lauren Silver (lsilver@gtcd.org or 231-941-0960 ext. 22) or Michelle Jacokes (michelle.jacokes@macd.org or 231-889-9666).
To register, visit https://www.antrimcd.com/farming-for-the-future-workshop.html
