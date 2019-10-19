By Lauren Silver
With 5,254 Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) system verifications statewide thus far, more and more of our state’s farmers are standing out from the crowd as leaders in environmental stewardship and are committed to natural resource conservation.
But it’s not just farmers who are standing out in this regard. There are also other types of landowners who are working hard to ensure they are managing their land in an environmentally sound manner through meeting MAEAP standards.
Of those MAEAP system verifications, 340 of those are Forest, Wetland, & Habitat verifications. The Forest, Wetland, & Habitat (FWH) system is the MAEAP assessment that looks at the management of non-agricultural lands for things like wildlife habitat, timber harvest, wetland or soil protection, biodiversity or whatever other goals the landowner has for the property. This verification was created to help Michigan landowners better understand, plan, manage, protect, and use their natural resources. Verification in this category recognizes the sustainable management practices implemented by landowners on their property and provides landowners with a risk assessment targeting all areas of ownership.
FWH is an option and resource for producers with non-ag land, but it’s also available to landowners not affiliated with agricultural operations. The overarching goal of FWH is to increase the number of landowners and acres that are managed under sustainable land and forest management plans. By becoming MAEAP verified in the Forest, Wetland, & Habitat system, landowners can be assured that their land or forest management plans align with the Sustainable Soil & Water Quality Practices (SSQWP) and the Michigan Right-to-Forest Generally Accepted Forestry Management Practices.
Becoming MAEAP verified reflects farms’ and landowners’ commitment to protecting our watersheds and natural resources as well their local communities.
MAEAP verified farms and landowners implementing best management practices on their properties has resulted in impressive pollutant reductions around the state.
Between 2013 and 2018, MAEAP verified farms created nutrient management plans for more than 1.4 million acres of land, planted more than 300,000 acres of cover crops and altered tillage practices to improve soil health and reduce soil loss on over 1 million acres. Also, 1.2 million acres have integrated pest management plans in place.
Just in 2017, sediment prevented from leaving MAEAP verified farms could have filled 9,450 dump trucks at 10 cubic yards each. Phosphorus reduced on MAEAP farms could have grown more than 18 million pounds of algae in surface waters.
Nitrogen reduced could have grown over 26 million pounds of algae in surface waters, and could have contaminated more than 6 billion gallons of water at a level above 10 parts per million.
In 2018, sediment, phosphorus and nitrogen reductions nearly doubled from 2017, emphasizing the incredible positive impact agricultural producers and landowners are making on our state’s natural resources.
If you are interested in learning more, visit www.maeap.org or contact Lauren Silver, MAEAP Technician for Antrim and Grand Traverse Counties, at 231-941-0960 ext. 22; or Parker Ameel, MAEAP Technician for Leelanau and Benzie Counties, at 231-941-0960 ext 23.
