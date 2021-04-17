When we think of farm succession, it’s easy to dwell on the assets that we want to transfer from the senior generation to the junior generation. This causes us to focus on the instruments to successfully make the transfer happen, including tools such as trusts, business structures, insurance, wills, options-to-buy, etc.
Though these are important considerations, focusing on them too much or too soon can cause family businesses (such as farms) to miss some important parts of a successful farm succession.
At MSU Extension, we focus on six goals with farm succession: Financial Independence and Security for the Senior Generation, Family Harmony, Opportunity for the Junior Generation, a plan that is Flexible, a plan that is Simple, and minimizing additional income and estate taxes. We believe this list is in order of importance.
Financial security for the senior generation is paramount if the business is to transfer from one generation to the next. Often the senior generation will need income from the farm, in addition to Social Security and retirement savings. This farm income can come in a variety of ways, each with its own tax implications. The ability of the farm to help support the retirement lifestyle that the senior generation desires can be assessed by conducting a farm financial analysis.
Family Harmony is about being able to have open communication between and within generations. If farms are going to have a successful transition, family members will need to be able to share their goals, wants and needs while still being able to get along and enjoy each other’s company. A study by The Williams Group looked at 3,250 families whose businesses failed in the second or third generation. The study found that breakdown of trust and communication within the family accounted for 60 percent of the failed transfers, while failure to prepare the heirs for their roles and responsibilities accounted for 25 percent. Lack of family mission and vision accounted for 12 percent of the failed transfers, while poor legal/tax/investment advice accounted for only 3 percent.
If farmers are going to improve the chances of a successful business transfer, they will need to focus on trust and communications as well as preparing the junior generation for their roles and responsibilities. We must strive to be both better listeners and to be better in expressing our goals, wants and needs. Involving an outside party can often help with navigating these difficult waters.
So how do we prepare the next generation for their roles and responsibilities involved in this new opportunity? We start by understanding and acknowledging the importance of this area, representing 25 percent of failed transfers. I have often run into senior generation farmers who want to just “turn over the keys” to the business when they are ready to retire. That’s not a plan for success!
Once we acknowledge that it is important to equip the next generation, and that this doesn’t happen by just working on the farm, we can break down the task into meaningful and manageable areas.
The transfer of management and leadership can be broken down into at least five areas in a family farm business.
These areas include: Finance, Personnel, Marketing, Information, and Production. Within each of these areas there are additional sub areas to be managed and to provide leadership for.
- Finance includes areas such as bookkeeping, income tax management, business analysis and enterprise analysis.
- Personnel includes hiring, training, coaching, and employee communications.
- Marketing includes understanding and utilizing marketing tools and strategies as well as securing inputs.
- Information management includes record keeping, machinery technology, decision making tools, and technological advancements and updates.
- Production management includes crop and livestock management, and maintenance of machinery and facilities.
Although this list is not comprehensive, it begins to describe the complexity of farm management and the need to transfer these skills to the next generation.
There are a number of ways to do this, and a combination ways is certainly appropriate. Allocating a specific time for each of the five areas of management will help to ensure that they are all covered. I recommend that the two generations choose an area to emphasize for a month or two. Some areas are more seasonal, so planning a year out is appropriate.
As an example, the family could choose to emphasize training around finances in the months of December and January. The junior generation would shadow the senior generation in all areas of financial management and leadership. They should learn not only how things are done on the farm, but why they are done that way. The senior generation should be open to questions about why things are done a certain way and open to discussions on other ways to manage this area of the farm business. Areas of weakness in financial management and performance should be identified, and training should be sought to improve the skill set of the junior generation.
Persistence and systematically going through each area of management and leadership will result in a junior generation that is better prepared for their role, and better prepared to transfer the farm to succeeding generations.
